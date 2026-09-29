Nigeria: 2 Weeks After, Abducted Zamfara Imams Yet to Be Released

Two weeks after five Juma'at imams were abducted by bandits in Zamfara State, their whereabouts remain unknown.

The clerics were kidnapped on September 13 while travelling to Talata Mafara to attend a special prayer session organised for the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid.

They were abducted at Gidan Suleiman Bature, about three kilometres from Damri village.

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The prayer session was organised by the Director-General of the Tinubu 2027 re-election campaign council and former Zamfara State governor, Senator Abdul'aziz Yari Abubakar. It was attended by more than 2,000 imams.

The abducted clerics are the Imam of Dakko Juma'at Mosque, Malam Shehu; the Imam of Dogon Madacci, Liman Yahuza, and his deputy; the Imam of Fagon, Liman Bala; and the Imam of Tungar Nagodai, Na'ibi Tasi'u.

The clerics are from Bakura Local Government Area, except Na'ibi Tasi'u, who is from Anka LGA.

The Zamfara State Police Command said it had launched a rescue operation to secure their release.

'We are traumatised'

A son of one of the abducted imams told Daily Trust on Monday that the families and communities were struggling to meet a deadline reportedly given by the bandits to meet their demands.

He said the communities were traumatised by the continued uncertainty over the clerics' condition.

"Anybody whose religious leader is in captivity and nobody knows their condition will never be at peace," he said.

The son, who pleaded anonymity, said the communities had begun exploring other options to secure the release of the clerics, citing what he described as inadequate response from the government and security agencies.

He said he was part of a committee working to secure the release of the clerics.

He also expressed concern over comments by some people linking the abduction to the purpose of the clerics' journey.

"Others feel happy, saying that it is because they are on the way to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election bid, while some said other unpleasant comments without considering the trauma we are undergoing," he said.

On the condition of the affected mosques, the source said religious activities were continuing as usual despite the abduction.

He said the deputies had taken over the running of the mosques as part of their religious duties.

"Their deputies are now handling the affairs of the mosques. In the case of both who were in the bandits' den, another person was appointed to take charge," he said.

Communities race to meet ransom demand

Another relative of the abducted imams, who also pleaded anonymity, said the bandits had moved the clerics to another location.

"We have entirely lost hope of any intervention since the time we were told that the bandits had taken our fathers to another location. We don't know the camp they were taken to," he said.

The source said the abductors had agreed to accept N30 million ransom after face-to-face negotiations with representatives of the affected communities.

"The bandits gave us an appointment to meet with them physically within any of the communities under their control or in the bush for negotiations, and you must obey their directives," he said.

According to him, the initial ransom demand was N100 million before negotiations brought it down to N30 million.

He said the negotiations became tense when one of the representatives offered N15 million.

"Our first contact with the bandit leader was when he requested N100 million and one of the negotiators priced it at N15 million. The bandit attempted to gun him down and said that, if not because he had promised that he would not kill anybody during the negotiation process, he would have killed him.

"We later settled for N30 million. Other bandits pleaded on our behalf, and he later accepted the price," he added.

The source said the bandits also offered reconciliation in exchange for a reduction in the ransom, but the communities rejected the proposal.

"We chose to pay the ransom money rather than accept their offer of reconciliation," he said, alleging that accepting the offer would mean living under the control of the bandits.

Informants frustrate rescue efforts

Another source alleged that informants had frustrated security operations aimed at rescuing the clerics.

"The informants obstructed the security response to rescue the abducted imams on two separate occasions," he alleged.

He said security personnel had attempted to reach the bandits' location but were forced to withdraw after receiving information that their movement had been exposed.

"There is a stream which their armoured vehicles could not cross. They just made a U-turn and told us that they couldn't enter without their armoured cars since they were notified that informants had communicated with the bandits about their arrival," he said.

The source also said the Damri market did not hold on Monday following information that bandits planned to attack the market.

"Damri market did not take place yesterday for fear of a bandit attack because we heard that they planned to attack the market.

"We have started contributing money based on our individual capabilities to meet the bandits' target," he said.

Efforts to reach the Zamfara State Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Captain Mairiga; Commissioner for Information, Mahmud Dantawasa; and the state police spokesman, DSP Yazid Abubakar, were unsuccessful.

1 killed as bandits attack Tsafe livestock market

Meanwhile, one person was killed on Monday when heavily armed bandits attacked a livestock market in Tsafe, Zamfara State, forcing traders and buyers to flee.

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The attackers opened fire from a distance in the afternoon, sending people at the market running for safety and abandoning their businesses.

Security operatives later engaged the bandits in a gun battle, forcing them to retreat from the area.

The incident was said to be the second attack on the market in the past two months.

It came a day after bandits invaded Tsafe town, reportedly using rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) positioned at strategic locations, and abducted seven people.

An eyewitness, Muhammad Tanimu, told our correspondent that about 50 heavily armed bandits stormed the town and opened fire.

According to him, security operatives responded only after the attackers had fled the town.

Following the attacks, the Zamfara State Police Command deployed additional personnel to Tsafe to strengthen security in the town and surrounding communities.

Tsafe has witnessed increased bandit attacks in recent days, with farmers in some communities reportedly prevented from accessing their farmlands.

The renewed attacks have heightened fears among residents, particularly farmers and traders who depend on access to markets and farmlands for their livelihoods.