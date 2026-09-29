Zimbabwe: Woman Dies During Throat Surgery By Unlicensed Practitioner At Chitungwiza House

A 51-YEAR-OLD woman died during an alleged surgical procedure to remove a growth from her throat at a house in Chitungwiza, leading to the arrest of a 40-year-old man who police say was not licensed to practise medicine.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said Douglas Mutore was arrested in connection with the death of Magret Gwamura, who allegedly underwent the procedure at a house in Unit D, Seke, on September 24.

"The ZRP urges the public to verify the credentials of persons offering medical services and to seek treatment from registered medical practitioners and recognised health institutions," Nyathi said.

According to police, Mutore allegedly performed the procedure using a surgical blade.

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Gwamura reportedly died during the procedure, after which Mutore allegedly fled from the scene.

Police attended the house following the incident and recovered surgical instruments, blood-stained bandages and used medication, Nyathi said.

Investigations subsequently established that Mutore was not in possession of practising certificates when he was arrested.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged procedure, including what qualifications or medical experience Mutore claimed to have and how Gwamura came to be treated at the house, remain subject to police investigations.

Police urged members of the public to exercise caution when seeking medical treatment outside recognised health facilities.

Nyathi said members of the public should verify the credentials of anyone offering medical services before undergoing treatment.

Police are continuing with investigations.