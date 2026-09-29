South Africa: Matlala Back in Court Over Tender Fraud - South African News Briefs - September 29, 2026

Phando Jikelo/ SA Parliament
Alleged organised crime member Vusumuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.
29 September 2026
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Matlala Back in Court Over Tender Fraud

Alleged crime boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala is set to appear in the Pretoria Regional Court with 13 co-accused in a case involving alleged tender fraud, reports EWN. The 14 accused face charges including corruption, fraud and money laundering over a R228 million South African Police Service wellness contract awarded to Medicare 24 Tshwane District. The State alleged that police officials and company directors manipulated the tender process to favour Matlala. He previously negotiated a plea deal that later collapsed over the proposed prison sentence. The case is expected to eventually move to the High Court.

Taxi Boss Sibanyoni to Testify at Madlanga Commission

Taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni is set to testify before the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria, with his relationship with taxi industry figure Oupa "Bafana" Sindane likely to come under scrutiny, reports SABC News. The commission heard evidence from WhatsApp messages showing Sindane communicating with police officers who allegedly helped facilitate his movements and access to locations linked to Sibanyoni. Sibanyoni's testimony is also expected to address alleged extortion involving him and Sindane in connection with the Moloto Road Project.

Johannesburg Central Business District Faces More Power Cuts

Residents in Johannesburg's central business district face continued power outages after a fire at a central substation left large parts of the area without electricity for five days, reports EWN. The latest outage came just one day after power was restored following a two-week disruption. City Power said that electricity will be restored in phases as teams assess and repair the damaged network, but it cannot confirm when full supply will return.

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