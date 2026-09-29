Kenya: Eastleigh Shooting Trial - IPOA Investigator to Testify Against Ahmed Rashid

Nairobi — The trial of police officer Ahmed Rashid over the alleged killing of two teenage boys in Eastleigh, Nairobi, in 2017 is set to resume Tuesday, with an Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) investigating officer expected to testify as the final prosecution witness.

The hearing is scheduled to take place at the Kibera Law Courts before Lady Justice Diana Rachel Kavedza-Mochache from 10am.

The IPOA officer is expected to provide evidence relating to investigations into the deaths of the two teenagers, who were allegedly shot in Eastleigh in 2017.

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The prosecution is expected to use the testimony to conclude its presentation of evidence against Rashid.

The officer's appearance comes as the prosecution moves towards closing its case after calling other witnesses in the long-running trial.

Rashid is facing charges linked to the deaths of the two boys, with the prosecution seeking to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the officer's alleged involvement.

The defence will have an opportunity to challenge the evidence presented by the prosecution through cross-examination.

The case has attracted public attention over questions surrounding police use of firearms and accountability in cases involving alleged extrajudicial killings.

The proceedings are expected to determine whether the prosecution has presented sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to the defence stage.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10am Tuesday at the Kibera Law Courts.