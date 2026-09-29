Nigeria: Flood Kills 1,400 Birds, Destroys Palm Oil Mill in Edo Community

29 September 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Patrick Ochoga

At least 1,400 birds have been killed by flood following hours of heavy rainfall in Enwan community, Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo State.

The flooding, which occurred yesterday after several hours of torrential rainfall, also destroyed a palm oil mill, disrupted farming activities and prevented pupils in the community from attending school.

The owner of the affected farm, Monday John, said the flood had destroyed his major source of livelihood, adding that the situation had left him with huge losses.

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John, who spoke on the incident, said the rain started at about 6am, adding that he woke up to discover that floodwater had taken over his premises.

He said, "That is my house. I have a poultry. farm The floodwater took over everywhere. The flood killed 1,400 of my birds.

"The rain began at 6am. I woke up to see water everywhere. The government should talk to the water board people. They should tell them when to release water."

Also speaking, a resident, Chief John Omaze, said the floodwater entered his house and destroyed his palm oil mill.

Omaze said the flooding had also disrupted economic and educational activities in the community, as many farmers were unable to access their farms, while pupils could not go to school.

"The flood destroyed my palm oil mill. Our children could not go to school, and many people did not go to the farm," he said.

The residents called for urgent intervention by the government and relevant water management authorities to address the recurring flooding and prevent further destruction of lives and property in the community.

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