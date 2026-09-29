Nigeria: EFCC Urged to Investigate Allegations Against Atiku

Some civil society organisations (CSOs) have asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate allegations against former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in an independent and transparent manner.

The call was made by the Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Transparency and Accountability during a rally and protest in Abuja. The coalition said that its objective was not to convict anyone in the court of public opinion but to promote transparency, accountability and equality before the law.

In his speech at the event, the convener of the coalition, Comrade Solomon Adodo, said recent public reports had revived allegations concerning Atiku and drawn attention to an earlier EFCC investigation reportedly conducted in 2005 and 2006, as well as a petition submitted to the commission in August 2026 requesting that the matter be revisited.

The group, however, emphasised that the allegations remained claims and do not amount to a conviction, insisting that Atiku, like every Nigerian, is entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence.

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"The age of an allegation should not, on its own, prevent the authorities from examining it where credible evidence or a properly constituted petition brings the matter back before the relevant agency.

We therefore urge the EFCC to act as a matter of national priority and save our democracy from persons with questionable traits.

"We, therefore, urge the EFCC to review relevant historical investigative materials and examine any new evidence that may have emerged, especially through a careful examination of transactions requiring clarification.

"If there is sufficient evidence of an offence, why should the law not be allowed to take its course?" Where allegations cannot be substantiated, the EFCC should equally communicate its findings transparently to the Nigerian public", Adodo said.

The group maintained that public officials and prominent Nigerians should neither be placed above nor below the law, insisting that the same legal standards should apply to politicians, former public officials, businessmen, civil servants and ordinary citizens.

Adodo called on the EFCC to acknowledge and transparently process all properly submitted petitions concerning the allegations, review relevant historical investigative records and conduct any further investigation deemed legally necessary.

He further urged the commission to prosecute all cases in which admissible evidence establishes a prosecutable offence and, where allegations are not substantiated, to publicly communicate its conclusion to prevent Nigerians from relying on rumours and political speculation.

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"Nigeria cannot fight corruption selectively. We cannot demand accountability from one political camp while excusing the other. We cannot build strong institutions if investigations depend on who is involved. This campaign must not be viewed as an attack against Atiku but a broader call for institutional integrity," the group said.

Addressing the EFCC leadership directly, the coalition urged the commission "to remain focused on evidence and the law, regardless of the political status of persons involved".

The coalition concluded by calling on the EFCC to act promptly, independently and lawfully on all credible allegations before it, while reiterating its demand for "no sacred cows, no political immunity and no selective justice."