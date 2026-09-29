Nigeria: Chimamanda's Son's Death - Hospital Asks Court to Stop Inquest

29 September 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Chimamanda Adichie, Nigerian author, and her husband, Ivara Esege, have asked the court to dismiss a suit filed by Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital seeking to halt the coroner's inquest into the death of their son, Nkanu Adichie-Esege.

Kemi Pinheiro, counsel for Adichie and Esege, told the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikoyi, on Monday, that the suit filed by the hospital was "premature".

Pinheiro said the coroner is yet to make any finding that could be nullified by the Lagos high court.

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The Court then reserved October 12, 2026 to rule on an application by Eurapharma Care Services, operators of Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, seeking to halt the coroner's inquest into Nkanu's death.

Justice Aishat Opesanwo fixed the date after hearing arguments seeking a judicial review of the proceedings.

Eurapharma is asking the court for orders of certiorari to quash decisions already made in connection with the inquest and prohibition restraining the Coroner, Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji, from continuing with the proceedings.

The application raises two major issues: whether the hospital and its personnel can be required to begin leading evidence before the family has presented its case, and whether the Coroner can lawfully continue the inquest after Nkanu's remains were cremated.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN), also urged the court to dismiss the application.

He argued that the coroner had statutory discretion to proceed with an inquest where a body had been destroyed or was unavailable.

Pedro relied on Section 21 of the Lagos State Coroners System Law, which he said empowered the coroner to conduct an inquest notwithstanding the destruction or unavailability of the deceased's body.

He also argued that the application for judicial review was premature because, when it was filed, the coroner had not taken any evidence or testimony.

Recall that Nkanu died on January 7, 2026, at Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital in Lagos, where he had been undergoing medical treatment.

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