Nigeria: 41 Travellers Rescued After Abduction Attempt in Zamfara - Military

The military says the 41 travellers were rescued unharmed. It identified them as 24 men, 10 women and seven children

Troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA have rescued 41 travellers ambushed by armed men after their commercial vehicle broke down in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, the military has said.

The military said the vehicle was travelling from Senegal to Kano State when it developed a mechanical fault, leaving the passengers stranded along a highway.

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According to a statement by Operation FANSAN YAMMA, armed men took advantage of the situation and attempted to move the passengers away from the vehicle.

The military said troops of Sector 2 mobilised to the area after receiving intelligence about the incident and engaged the attackers, forcing them to abandon the travellers and flee into nearby farmlands.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the military's account of the encounter.

The military said all 41 travellers were rescued unharmed. It identified them as 24 men, 10 women and seven children.

It did not disclose the identities or nationalities of the travellers or the exact location along the highway where the incident occurred.

The statement also did not indicate whether any of the attackers were killed or injured during the exchange, or whether arrests were made.

The military said the rescued travellers were receiving support and would be reunited with their families and relevant transit authorities.

It added that troops remained in the area to secure the highway and pursue the fleeing attackers.