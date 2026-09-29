Nigeria: Xenophobia - Three More Nigerians Killed in South Africa, Toll Rises to Twelve in 2026

This raises the number of Nigerians killed in South Africa since the start of the year to at least 12.

More Nigerians are dying in South Africa due to attacks associated with the growing xenophobic violence in the country.

The Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, disclosed on Monday night the deaths of three other Nigerians murdered in separate incidents.

Mr Fani-Kayode said the three were all killed in September on the "18th, 20th and 21st."

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This raises the number of Nigerians murdered since the start of the year to at least 12.

The Nigerian consulate in South Africa identified the victims as Kenechukwu Igwemmadu, Olaniyi Olatunde, and Christian Nnaemeka. Its accounts of their murders link them to encounters with violent police officials and some private actors.

Mr Igwemmadu allegedly jumped to his death while trying to escape police harassment and brutality in Bloemfontein, according to the consulate. The incident occurred on 18 September.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the police are allegedly responsible for most of the Nigerians killed since the latest wave of xenophobic violence started earlier this year. Mr Fani-Kayode previously estimated that state officials have killed at least five Nigerians in recent months.

However, another Nigerian died in Pretoria two days later, according to the consulate. An unidentified South African shot Mr Olatunde at a club.

"Upon noticing the grievous harm done, the shooter immediately fled the scene. However, on realising that his identity was known by many at the Club, he later returned to the Club and threatened also to kill any witnesses who dare to report the case," the consulate wrote in a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES.

The third victim died the next day in Primrose at the hands of a rogue group allegedly led by a South African politician identified as Xolani Khumalo.

Mr Nnaemeka was tortured to death in an operation "conducted by members of the Sizok'thola team led by Khumalo," it said.

Investigation into the previous deaths has yet to produce results. No arrest has been made, while the harassment and torture of Nigerians continues.

The consulate condemned the murder of the Nigerians as it did in previous cases. The previous group of Nigerians were murdered only three weeks ago.

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It described the incidents as "deeply troubling" and noted that it "continues to raise numerous questions over the safety of Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa."

"The recent deaths of the three Nigerians, coming in quick succession, also raise questions about what seems to be a pattern of targeting

Nigerians in South Africa," it said.

The ambassador also pointed out that 112 Nigerians have been killed since 2022, with "32 of the victims being killed by members of the South African security forces."

"Not one person has been brought to justice or convicted for ANY of these crimes," he declared.

"I condemn these killings, and once again I appeal to the South African authorities to bring those who are responsible for them to justice and to protect our people," he also said.