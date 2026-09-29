Nigeria: Three Women Killed in Plateau Mining Site Attack

Three women were killed and another person injured when gunmen attacked a mining site in Rakum community, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State

Three women were killed and another person injured when gunmen attacked a mining site in Rakum community, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Monday.

The attackers reportedly stormed the mining site at about 4:30 p.m. and opened fire on people working there before fleeing the area.

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The incident occurred amid heightened security concerns in parts of Plateau, particularly Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Bokkos, where the state government recently imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew following a series of attacks.

The spokesperson for the Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the latest attack to journalists in Jos.

Mr Tengwong said the attackers targeted the mining site, killing three women and injuring another person.

"This is another sad development that has further heightened concerns over the safety of people working and living in the area," he said.

He urged security agencies to track down the attackers and ensure that those responsible are arrested and prosecuted.

A member of the affected community, John Silas, also confirmed the attack, saying it occurred in the evening while miners were carrying out their activities.

"The attackers came to the mining site and opened fire on the people there. Three women were killed, and another person was injured," Mr Silas said.

He appealed to security agencies to intensify efforts to prevent further attacks in the community.

The latest incident adds to a series of violent attacks reported in parts of Plateau in recent weeks, despite measures by the state government and security agencies to contain the violence.

The Plateau State Government on Thursday appealed to residents to remain calm and law-abiding, saying it was working with security agencies to protect lives and property.

There was no immediate statement from the police or military on Monday's attack.

Authorities are expected to clarify the circumstances of the attack and whether any arrests have been made.