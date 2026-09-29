Nigeria: Boxing Legend Ray Mercer to Attend the Street Rumble Season 2 in Lagos

press release

Brila Media has been named the official media partner of the boxing event scheduled for 13 December at Maracanã Square, Ajegunle

American boxing legend Ray Mercer is expected in Lagos for the second season of The Street Rumble, a grassroots boxing event scheduled for 13 December at Maracana Square, Ajegunle.

Match Maker Sports International, the event organiser, also announced Brila Media as its official media partner for the second edition.

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Mercer, a 1988 Olympic gold medallist and former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) heavyweight champion, will make a special appearance as a ringside guest.

His participation is expected to add an international dimension to the event, which aims to promote emerging boxing talents and provide a platform for young fighters to develop their careers.

The second season follows the inaugural edition held in April and is expected to feature a wider showcase of grassroots boxing talent in Nigeria.

Under the media partnership, Brila Media will provide coverage of the event, including interviews, promotional content and stories about the participating fighters.

"We are excited to officially welcome Brila Media as the Official Media Partner of The Street Rumble Season 2," said Mike Adeyemo, chief executive officer of Match Maker Sports International.

"Brila Media has a strong presence in Nigerian sports media, and this partnership will help us take the Street Rumble story to an even larger audience.

"Our mission is to give young fighters a platform, promote grassroots boxing, and build a movement that can create opportunities for the next generation," Mr Adeyemo added.

The partnership is part of efforts to expand the event's reach and draw greater attention to boxers emerging from Nigeria's grassroots boxing communities.

The organisers said further details on the fight card, ticket sales, broadcast coverage, participating fighters and other special guests would be announced through the official channels of The Street Rumble and Match Maker Sports International.