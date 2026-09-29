Uganda: Kitagwenda Commercial Officer Missing After Official Trip to Kampala

Police in Kitagwenda District are investigating the disappearance of a commercial officer attached to the district local government who has been missing since August 16, 2026.

Nicholus Ahimbisibwe reportedly travelled to Kampala on official duty but has not been seen or heard from since then, according to a case registered at Kitagwenda Central Police Station under reference number 12/10/09/2026.

Ahimbisibwe's disappearance has raised concern among his family and colleagues, who are appealing to members of the public to provide any information that could help establish his whereabouts.

Didas Nuwanya, a brother to Ahimbisibwe, said the family became concerned after several days passed without receiving any communication from him.

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"We became worried when several days passed without hearing from him. Since he had gone to Kampala on official duty, we expected to hear from him, but there was no communication, so we decided to report the matter to police," Nuwanya told Nile Post.

According to an appeal issued by Kitagwenda District, Ahimbisibwe was in Kampala carrying out official duties when he reportedly went missing.

The circumstances surrounding his disappearance remain unclear, and police are continuing efforts to establish what happened and trace his whereabouts.

Authorities have appealed to anyone who may have information about Ahimbisibwe's whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or contact the family on 0782341356 or 0777486512.

The family says any information, however small, could assist efforts to locate the missing officer.

Isiah Kanyamahane, the Kitagwenda Resident Commissioner, also appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could help trace Ahimbisibwe.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have seen him or has any information about where he could be to come forward and inform the authorities or contact us. Our main concern is to know where he is and have him safely found," Kanyamahane said.

Police and district authorities have continued efforts to trace Ahimbisibwe, while his family remains hopeful that he will be located safely.