Uganda: King Rukidi Nyabongo I a New Chapter for Tooro Kingdom

opinion

The coronation of His Majesty Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I on September 29, 2026, marks an important turning point in the history of the Tooro Kingdom. It comes after the death of Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV on August 27, bringing to an end a 31-year reign that began when Oyo was only three years old.

As a keen observer of the goings on in the Tooro royal house hold, I share my perspective on the eve of the historic coronation of Nyabongo I.

The new King inherits not simply a crown, but an institution carrying a long history, deep cultural traditions and the expectations of a new generation of Batooro. The millennials, the

GenZ's, the Alphas who all have varied perspectives. I have to confess that I was among those who were rooting for Oyo Nyimba's lineage to continue. Alas, that movement hit a dead end and for me, as they say: 'if you can't beat them, join them'. The Kingdom must have a King; and it is Nyabongo I to all intents and purposes.

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People tend to like or dislike a public personalities based on pre-conceived ideas and biases shared by others. Omugwera Omusuuga Charles Kamurasi attracted mixed attention since the death of Oyo. In Toro, he was a popular galvanising force. On the outside, he appeared a ruthless elder bent on wrestling the Kingdom from Oyo's lineage. Through my interactions with him in Tooro and at Uganda Media Centre, I came to understand that the man was being extremely effective in executing his task. He was firm and inflexible in doing that which he was tasked to do historically and culturally. All the reasons he gave for persuing his line of action were cogent and reasonable. No one has interacted with Omusuuga and not come to his side.

From the royal family to the newsroom and back again.

Before becoming king, Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma was known to the wider public as a journalist and news anchor with Uganda Broadcasting Corporation. His professional career in broadcasting gave him experience in communication, public engagement and understanding contemporary Ugandan society.

He is a member of the Babiito royal family and comes from a line connected to the Tooro throne. Following the death of King Oyo, the Babiito royal clan's succession committee selected Kijanangoma on September 9. The Rukurato, the Supreme Council of the Kingdom, subsequently endorsed the decision on September 15. Government has since formally acknowledged the succession process.

He will take the official name Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I. His background is significant because he enters the throne as an adult with professional experience outside the traditional institution. This contrasts sharply with Oyo, who became king as a three-year-old and spent his entire childhood and youth growing into the responsibilities of the crown under the tutelage of regents.

A different kind of King

The personality and professional background of Nyabongo I may shape the character of the new reign. His years in journalism placed him in an environment where listening, communication, public relations and the ability to explain issues to different audiences are important. His first public messages as king-designate have emphasised unity, openness and development.

He has said that the kingdom belongs to all Batooro and not simply to the Babiito royal clan. He has also spoken about rebuilding unity, increasing participation in cultural activities such as Empango and making the palace more accessible to the people.

These messages will be closely watched because the new King takes over at a delicate moment. The succession followed disagreements within the royal family over who should inherit the throne. The Babiito clan and the Rukurato endorsed Kijanangoma, while members of the immediate royal family questioned the decision and raised claims concerning a possible heir to the late King Oyo.

The coronation therefore carries significance beyond ceremony. It is an opportunity for the kingdom to move from succession debates towards reconciliation and institutional continuity.The coronation provides continuity.Traditional institutions depend heavily on continuity from one generation to another. The formal enthronement of Nyabongo I assures the kingdom that the institution of the Kingdom continues after the death of King Oyo.

The ceremony itself will also demonstrate the continuing importance of Tooro's customs. Traditional rites, the movement to Karuziika Palace and other cultural ceremonies are part of a process through which the new king is formally introduced to the institution and to his people. Second, the new reign presents an opportunity for reconciliation.

The most immediate challenge for Nyabongo I is to bring together a royal family and kingdom that have experienced disagreement over succession. A successful reign will require the new king to reach beyond those who supported his selection and embrace the wider royal family, clans and ordinary subjects. Nyabongo I inherits the task of making the monarchy relevant to today's young people.

King Oyo placed considerable emphasis on youth, education, agriculture, tourism, health, environmental conservation and HIV/AIDS advocacy. Parliament, for example, recently recognised his contribution to youth empowerment, education and agriculture.

Nyabongo I will therefore face expectations that the cultural institution should not only preserve history but also contribute to the social and economic development of its people.

Tooro has enormous cultural and economic assets. The Rwenzori landscape, tourism, agriculture, cultural heritage and the growing urban economy of Fort Portal Tourism City provide opportunities for the kingdom to strengthen its contribution to Uganda's development.

The new king's experience as a communicator could be useful in promoting these assets and connecting the traditional institution with young people, businesses, development organisations and the international community.

At the same time, the monarchy's constitutional role remains primarily cultural. Uganda's traditional leaders do not exercise political authority in the manner of elected governments. Their influence rests largely on culture, identity, unity and their ability to mobilise communities around shared values.

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That makes the personality and leadership approach of Nyabongo I particularly important. His greatest task may be to demonstrate that a traditional institution can respect its historical foundations while remaining responsive to a rapidly changing society.

The coronation of King Rukidi Nyabongo I should therefore be seen as more than the replacement of one king by another. It represents the beginning of another chapter in the story of Tooro.

King Oyo's reign was extraordinary because the world watched a three-year-old child grow into a mature monarch. Nyabongo I begins his reign as an adult, with professional experience and an understanding of contemporary society.

The challenge before him is to turn that experience into service: healing divisions, strengthening the kingdom's institutions, preserving Tooro's rich heritage and responding to the aspirations of its people.

As the royal drums sound at Karuziika Palace, the message will be clear: the old kingdom continues, but a new era has begun.

The success of that new era will depend not only on the King, but also on the royal family, clans, kingdom institutions and the people of Tooro working together to give the monarchy renewed meaning in the 21st century.

The writer is the Deputy Executive Director

Uganda Media Centre @Dennis_Katungi