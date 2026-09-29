Namibia Targets 1.8m Tourists By 2030... Sector to Contribute N$18.5b to GDP By 2030

Namibia is targeting 1.8 million international tourist arrivals by 2030 as the country works to grow tourism and use technology to promote Namibia as a tourist destination.

Namibia is targeting an increase in international tourist arrivals from 863 872 in 2023 to 1.8 million by 2030, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT).

The ministry is also targeting an increase in domestic tourism from 4.7 million to 6.4 million by 2030.

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The targets are part of the government's National Development Plan 6 (NDP6), which designates tourism as a priority sector.

In a media statement issued on Sunday, the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Indileni Daniel, said tourism contributed N$14.3 billion to Namibia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022 and that the government aims to increase this contribution to N$18.5 billion by 2030.

On Sunday, when Namibia commemorated World Tourism Day, the ministry said tourism remains an important contributor to the country's economy, supporting jobs, livelihoods, community development, conservation and economic growth.

This year's World Tourism Day is being observed under the theme "Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism."

According to Daniel, technology is changing how people travel, access information, and experience different destinations.

"Namibia is using online marketing tools to promote the country as a tourist destination and make tourism information available to wider markets," she said.

"Tourism also creates employment and supports businesses and communities across the country," she added.

The minister further highlighted that tourism contributes to conservation and helps communities benefit from Namibia's natural resources and tourist attractions. However, she said tourism growth also requires stronger regulation, safety measures, and standards.

According to her, these measures are necessary to ensure that tourism businesses comply with the required standards and to maintain visitors' confidence in Namibia as a tourist destination.

"Namibia has several attractions that bring visitors to the country, including wildlife, national parks, landscapes and cultural experiences. It remains committed to working with tourism stakeholders to modernise, develop and improve the tourism sector," noted the minister.

Daniel called for continued cooperation among tourism stakeholders as Namibia works towards its 2030 tourism targets.

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Further stating that Namibia's tourism sector continues to show resounding resilience despite external political and economic turbulence, after the country's leisure industry created more than 57 000 jobs in the past five years.

Additionally, Daniel said the sector significantly boosted the nation's economy and youth empowerment initiatives and accounted for about 7.5% of Namibia's total workforce.

Underscoring the sector's vital role in national development and job creation, Daniel said over 14 000 youth have found employment through tourism, which constitutes around 5.8% of the total employment generated in the sector.