South Africa: Ernst Roets' Washington Cross Spectacle Struggles for US Attention

Lex Libertas' 3,000 white crosses in Washington event failed to attract much US media coverage, but the political connections behind it say something revealing about the growing network between global right-wing movements.

Before Ernst Roets' Lex Libertas movement erected 3,000 white crosses on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on Saturday, 26 September 2026 to represent the victims of farm attacks in South Africa, the campaign's stated aim was to "create a powerful visual representation of the human cost of the crisis and to ensure that the issue receives international attention".

Efforts will be made, the campaign stated, to "to engage journalists, commentators and media platforms in other countries, particularly in the United States and Europe" to build "growing global awareness".

On that measure, the event appears to have fallen well short.

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The international media blitz that wasn't

In recent years, the false claim of "white genocide" and the alleged mistreatment of white South Africans have found fertile soil among conservative US broadcasters such as Fox News.

But with the US midterm elections little more than a month away, American media appeared to have considerably less appetite for platforming Roets and his allies this time around.

There was no evidence that even Fox News covered the 3,000 white crosses event. The sole US national TV channel apparently giving it airtime was One America News (OAN), whose audience has been decimated after...