Namibia: Medical Interns Face Job Uncertainty

Medical interns completing their training cannot expect to be absorbed into Namibia's public health system because the Ministry of Health and Social Services has a limited number of funded vacant posts.

Health minister Esperance Luvindao says the ministry's ability to absorb medical officers, dentists and other health professionals depends on available financial resources and approved positions.

Luvindao was responding to questions raised by Independent Patriots for Change parliamentarian Lilani Brinkman in the National Assembly regarding medical interns' overtime payments, their absorption into the public health system and delayed scholarship payments.

In her response, Luvindao said the ministry acknowledged the challenge posed by the limited number of funded and approved vacant posts within its organisational establishment.

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"All available posts are subject to the approved establishment and budgetary provisions," she said.

She said the ministry was, therefore, not in a position to automatically absorb unemployed medical officers, dentists or other professional cadres upon completion of their internship or contract periods.

According to Luvindao, available funded vacancies would instead be publicly advertised, with qualified candidates required to apply and undergo a competitive selection process based on merit and the operational needs of the ministry.

She said the ministry remains committed to exploring long-term solutions, including engaging relevant stakeholders to advocate for increased funding to strengthen service delivery in critical health areas.

Luvindao also linked the absorption of medical professionals to the country's demand for health services.

"The pace and absorption capacity of medical interns are a function of financial resources provided to the ministry," she said.

She added that, over the long term, absorption would depend on the demand for health services in relation to the population.

The ministry is coordinating with institutions of learning to ensure the intake of health-related programmes is aligned with demand for services, with the aim of avoiding market oversupply.

The response came as Brinkman questioned the ministry about an arbitration ruling concerning overtime payments for medical and dental interns.

Luvindao acknowledged that medical and dental interns had been rendering services beyond the normal 40-hour workweek stipulated under the Labour Act, 2007.

She said the ministry was working with the Office of the Prime Minister's department of public service management and the Office of the Government Attorney to determine a "fair and standardised remuneration framework" for overtime.

The consultations are aimed at ensuring that overtime payments comply with existing laws, public service regulations and the government's fiscal capacity, she said.

Luvindao said the process of resolving the interns' remuneration and overtime concerns was at an advanced stage, following collaboration between the health ministry, the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Finance, with guidance from the Office of the Government Attorney.

She did not give a specific date for when the affected interns would receive the outstanding payments, saying the outcome would be communicated through their designated representatives.

Brinkman's questions also covered delays in payments to students awarded health ministry's Project 2025 scholarships.

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Luvindao said the ministry had awarded pre-service scholarships to 53 students pursuing programmes including dental therapy, optometry, biomedical engineering and orthotics and prosthetics science.

However, only 34 students remain active, with the others having deferred their studies to the next academic year.

She said all 34 active students had received their accommodation, transport and living allowances in October 2025.

The delays were attributed to late submissions of proof of registration and other required documents, banking confirmation details and the lengthy process of creating supplier codes for students on the integrated financial management system.

Luvindao said these issues had since been resolved and measures had been put in place to prevent further delays.