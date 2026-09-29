South Africa: Parallel Realities - - Inside the Online Conversation Over the White Cross Project

28 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Kyle Findlay

Organisers framed the Washington memorial as a tribute to all farm murder victims in SA; critics called it political theatre. Murmur Intelligence data shows how the debate unfolded online without US amplification.

Watching the "launch" of the White Cross Project in Washington, DC, last week and the responses to it was like living in two parallel realities. That is a sadly common experience for many South Africans. We are, after all, a country adept at living with cognitive dissonance.

By our reading of the data, this event did not tap into the pre-existing "white genocide" narrative, nor into the US culture wars, to the degree that past white genocide conversations did. Instead, it was a mostly South African conversation with a little international amplification. This says to us that the organisers did not have access to the amplification machinery Elon Musk brought to the white genocide narrative in early 2025 when he promoted it to a mostly American audience while still part of Doge, including the period when President Cyril Ramaphosa met Donald Trump in the White House.

Two versions of the same memorial

Between 20 and 28 September, organisers planted 3,000 white wooden crosses in Washington, DC, which organisers say represent farm-murder victims of all races going back decades. Murmur Intelligence analysed the 5,681 posts on X specifically mentioning the "White Cross Project" this week, from roughly 2,700 accounts....

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