South Africa: Taxi Boss Oupa Sindane Linked to Extortion Racket and Leaked Police Intelligence

Evidence before the Madlanga Commission places taxi boss Oupa Sindane at the centre of alleged extortion, police information leaks and intelligence linked to Cat Matlala.

An internal Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) letter linking Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's alleged use of blue lights to the EMPD was sent to the phone of taxi boss Oupa Jossiah "Bafana" Sindane, the Madlanga Commission heard on Monday.

The document - allegedly sent to Sindane by intermediary Timothy Moyane - forms part of a broader trove of cellphone records and financial evidence that places the taxi tycoon at the centre of allegations involving extortion, illicit police access and the unauthorised flow of state intelligence.

On Friday, 25 September, the commission dismissed Sindane's application for a postponement, saying that his evidence would be heard on Monday, 28 September, "in whatever format" the commission determined.

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Read more Taxi boss's sick note fails, inquiry to hear 'izinkabi' evidence on Monday September 25, 2026 However, Sindane failed to appear before the commission on Monday. Evidence leader advocate Matthew Chaskalson, SC, told the commission Sindane had launched a second urgent application seeking to review and set aside Friday's ruling.

"That second urgent application was dismissed with a punitive costs order on Monday morning by the [Gauteng] High Court," Chaskalson revealed.

Sindane, Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni, and two others face charges of extortion...