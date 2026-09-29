South Africa: Straight From the Heart - - Professor Karen Sliwa-Hahnle's Cardiac Care Crusade

28 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lillian Roberts

Professor Karen Sliwa-Hahnle shares frontline insights from decades in public service on Africa's silent killer - hypertension - and why a simple blood pressure check could save your life. Also, her plan for olive oil and plastic, if she were president.

This World Heart Day, Daily Maverick sat down with cardiologist Professor Karen Sliwa-Hahnle who has 872 publications (550 of those peer-reviewed) in the cardiovascular field - the most prolific on the subject on the continent. She is a professor of cardiology at the Department of Medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital, and the Director of the Cape Heart Institute at the University of Cape Town.

Her areas of expertise are heart failure, structural heart diseases such as cardiomyopathy and cardiac disease in pregnancy.

She's won numerous awards, which she did not want mentioned. More significant to her is the supervision of 38 master's and PhD students. She's done meaningful research - on a low budget - which is no small feat, she added.

But most important to her are the patients in the public sector. Virtually all of them return for treatment. Encouraging them, helping them apply for social grants, and talking about their lives mean the most to her. Plus, they are all rather nice. Somehow they are not miserable, despite having a chronic illness, she says.

Sliwa-Hahnle developed a medical therapy for heart disease in pregnancy. It saves lives. It is the reason she got the Order...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.