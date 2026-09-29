South Africa: SA's Heart Health Crisis Demands a Public Health Response

South Africa's heart health crisis claims 225 lives daily. Researchers call for routine blood pressure screening, integrated chronic care and policies that make prevention affordable.

Every day, about 225 South Africans die of heart disease or stroke, according to the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa. Together these conditions account for almost one in six deaths in the country, and more than half of cardiovascular deaths occur before the age of 65. Many of those who die are breadwinners, parents or caregivers in midlife.

This World Heart Day, on 29 September, the World Heart Federation asks that we "Don't Miss a Beat": recognise the hidden signs, protect our hearts and demand action. As public health researchers, we have a crucial role to play in producing the evidence needed to strengthen our country's health policies, systems and reform.

Silent killer we must track and link early to care

High blood pressure drives much of this burden, contributing to one in two strokes and two in five heart attacks. It is invisible until it strikes. An analysis of blood pressure screening campaigns across South Africa between 2017 and 2021, covering more than 11,000 people, found that nearly 30% had hypertension. Only 54% of them knew it, 47% were on treatment, and about a quarter had their blood pressure under control. Awareness was just 24% among adults under...