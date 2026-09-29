South Africa: Follow the Money - - How Digital Banking Records Are Transforming Accountability in SA

28 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Awam Mavimbela

The Madlanga Commission proves digital money trails can expose deep-seated corruption, but South Africa must turn these electronic footprints into swift prosecutions and lasting institutional reform.

At the Madlanga Commission, bank records have sometimes spoken more clearly than witnesses. A person may dispute the purpose of a payment, minimise a relationship or describe money as a harmless loan, but the date, amount, sender and recipient remain recorded. When banking records are placed alongside WhatsApp messages and public procurement documents, they can reveal a story that no single witness controls.

This is not "digital money" in the narrow technical sense associated with cryptocurrencies or central bank digital currencies. It is a digital financial footprint - a permanent trail created by electronic transfers, card payments, banking records and related communications.

The Madlanga Commission has shown that South Africa's move towards electronic banking has unintentionally created an important accountability system. The problem is that the country remains better at exposing suspicious financial relationships than at converting that evidence into timely prosecution, asset recovery and institutional reform.

The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference within South Africa's criminal justice system. Its proceedings have examined relationships among businesspeople, police officials and political figures. Not every payment mentioned before the commission constitutes corruption, and evidence presented at an inquiry is not the same as a criminal conviction....

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