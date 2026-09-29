South Africa: Petrosa Collapse Highlights the Urgent Need to Reform SA's Flawed Fuel Standards

The fuel contamination scandal in the Garden Route was caused by the fuel additive N-methylaniline, which remains legal in South Africa but is banned across the world. This additive is legal because South Africa has inadequate testing standards, and it is something Parliament needs to rectify.

In 2024, motorists on the Garden Route filled up at forecourts, drove home, and watched the paint lift off their cars and motorbikes. They paid to have them resprayed. Most of them still do not know why, because nobody ever told them.

Now amaBhungane has revealed what happened during an investigation into PetroSA. The petrol attacked the paintwork, and panelbeaters in Mossel Bay repainted the affected vehicles. The fuel came from a junior trader, Nako Energy, and contained N-methylaniline, an additive that increases the octane rating of cheap petrol. Sasol and Astron Energy analysed it and found more than 6% of the additive, compared with the Fuels Industry Association's recommended level of about 1.%.

PetroSA and Nako met in May 2025, owing each other money. PetroSA owed R605-million for petrol it could not sell. Nako owed PetroSA R832-million for diesel it had never paid for.

PetroSA was R227-million ahead. It left the room having agreed to buy another 11 cargoes of petrol, costing roughly R7.4-billion at current prices, on a margin that would recover that R227-million only once 505 million litres had been sold. Between April and August 2025, it sold 16 million litres. The deal needed 50 million...