Namibia: FMD Restrictions Partially Lifted

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform has partially lifted restrictions imposed following a foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak in the ||Kharas region after livestock traced from the infected farm tested negative for the disease.

The ministry, through the Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS), says the outbreak was detected in the Karasburg Veterinary District and that intensified surveillance, movement restrictions and tracing of livestock have been carried out.

"Preliminary findings through the traceability system and livestock inspection demonstrated that the disease remains localized in the ||Kharas region," chief veterinary officer Dr Kenneth Shoombe says in a public notice.

There is no evidence from the traceability system which suggests the risk of transmission to north of the Veterinary Cordon Fence," Shoombe says.

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The ministry says livestock that had moved from the infected farm to the Otjozondjupa region before the outbreak was detected had been traced and tested negative for FMD.

"All tested negative for FMD, hence that herd has been cleared of infection," Shoombe says.

Following the findings, the ministry has lifted restrictions on the movement of cloven-hoofed animals and their products in areas north of the veterinary cordon fence (redline).

"The restrictions of movement on cloven-hoofed animals and their products are lifted with immediate effect," Shoombe says.

The ministry says protocols for moving commodities such as cooked meat, pasteurised milk and butter from north to south of the redline would also resume.

"The protocols related to the movement of commodities (such as cooked meat, pasteurised milk and butter) from north to south of the veterinary cordon fence will resume subject to the Animal Health Act No 1 of 2011," Shoombe says.

However, restrictions remain on the movement of cloven-hoofed animals and certain products into areas north of the redline.

In areas south of the redline, excluding ||Kharas, the ministry has also lifted restrictions on certain meat and agricultural products.

"The restriction on movement of raw meat stored at registered abattoirs, butcheries and cold-storage facilities has been lifted, " Shoombe says, provided documentation showing the origin of the meat is available.

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"Meat purchased from retailers and butcheries" may also be moved, "provided proof of purchase is presented," he says.

The ministry has also lifted restrictions on "baled grass, lucerne, straw, forage, hay, silage, and crop residue", except in ||Kharas.

Livestock from approved feedlots and quarantine stations may also be moved for slaughter under specified conditions.

"Animals which have been standing in registered establishments with approved biosecurity measures are allowed to move to the abattoirs for direct slaughter under a veterinary permit after clinical examination and negative FMD results," Shoombe says.

He says animals slaughtered at registered abattoirs must have been isolated for 30 days before slaughter and tested negative for FMD.

"Slaughtering for own home consumption is permitted on condition that the meat and meat products are not moved or transported from the premise of slaughter," he says.