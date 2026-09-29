Namibia: Debmarine Namibia Praised for Netball Lifeline

Debmarine Namibia's financial backing has enabled the Desert Jewels to qualify for the 2027 Netball World Cup and strengthen grassroots development nationwide.

Netball Namibia president Juanita Witbeen says Debmarine Namibia stable financial backing has been absolutely critical.

"You cannot expect international performance without proper preparation and resources. Debmarine Namibia has been a tremendous partner, and their support has helped us give these athletes the opportunity to prepare and compete at the level required," she says.

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The Desert Jewels, as they are affectionately known, have booked their place at the 2027 Netball World Cup set for Sydney, Australia.

Witbooi says Netball Namibia also appreciates the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) and all other stakeholders.

"This achievement belongs to everyone who has invested in Namibian netball," Witbeen says.

On how Desert Jewels' success will benefit grassroots development, Witbeen says: " That is exactly why we are building the sport from the grassroots upwards.

"When a young girl in Namibia watches the Desert Jewels competing internationally, she sees a pathway for herself.

"Our responsibility now is to make that pathway stronger from schools and regional netball, through to our national structures and ultimately to the senior national team."

She says the Desert Jewels' qualification will inspire the next generation of players.

"We celebrate, but we don't stop. The qualification gives us the responsibility to prepare Namibia properly for the World Cup and continue building our international programme."

Witbooi says upcoming commitments include the Celtic Cup.

"This is not the end of the journey. This is the beginning of a new chapter for Namibian netball."

Reflecting on the Africa Netball Cup initial campaign, Witbooi says the difference was preparation, belief and unity.

"We went to Nairobi, Kenya, with the clear objective and clear understanding that every match mattered."

She says the players trusted the system, the technical team and, most importantly, each other.

"Those three wins showed that Namibia came prepared to compete, not simply to participate," Witbeen says.

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She says the technical team under the trusted leadership of coach Julene Meyer did not allow one result to define their campaign.

Commenting on the South African encounter, Witbeen says South Africa is a strong and experienced team, and provided the Namibians a lesson that needs to be taken forward.

"Our message to the players was simple: Stay focused, stay disciplined and believe in the work we've done. The job is not finished."

Witbeen says the team's aggressive and high-tempo approach made her extremely happy.

"When I said we needed to go all guns blazing, I meant we needed courage, intensity and commitment from the first whistle. Julene and her technical team have prepared the players extremely well, and the players have executed that plan with determination.

"What we saw on court is the result of preparation behind the scenes," she says.

"We constantly reminded them they've already earned their place on this stage.

"Our responsibility as a federation is to create an environment in which they can focus on playing netball. We support them, protect them from unnecessary pressure and keep reminding them they are representing the entire nation.

"They played with pride, but also with freedom," says Witbeen.

She says Namibia is no longer coming to African competitions simply to make up numbers.

"We're building a competitive programme. The growth we're seeing is the result of investment in our leagues, coaching, umpires, player development and national teams."

She adds: "We respect every opponent, but we also know Namibia belongs on this stage."