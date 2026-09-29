Uganda: Prince Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I Is New Omukama of Tooro

Fort Portal, Uganda — Prince Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I was installed early Tuesday morning as the new Omukama of Tooro in a series of traditional rituals held at Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal City. The traditional installation followed an overnight procession that began at 11 p.m. on Monday at Rwengoma Palace, with Nyabongo and thousands of his subjects walking about three kilometres through Fort Portal City to Karuziika Palace.

The procession was illuminated by traditional lamps made from reeds as participants chanted, ululated and praised the incoming king. According to Kingdom protocol officials, the procession was conducted in accordance with traditional rules that barred women from participating in the overnight trek. The officials said the restriction applied only to the traditional ritual and that women were free to attend Tuesday's church service and public coronation.

The procession reached Karuziika Palace at about 3 a.m., where Nyabongo faced a traditional mock battle at Mugabante, the main entrance to the palace. Nyabongo's group battled an army led by Musuuga Charles Kamurasi in a ritual symbolising the incoming king's takeover of the royal seat. The ritual also included a fight with a bull, which was overpowered and killed.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Nyabongo emerged victorious, paving the way for him to enter the palace and continue with the traditional rituals reserved for a new Omukama. Members of the public who had accompanied Nyabongo stopped at Mugabante, while the new king and members of the royal family proceeded into the palace for private rituals. Inside Karuziika, traditional ritualists presented Nyabongo with the royal drums, including the main royal drum, Butwarane, which was sounded nine times.

TODAY'S Tooro coronation programme via @ubctvuganda pic.twitter.com/V6hlC8wZ8J -- The Independent (@UGIndependent) September 29, 2026

The sound of the drums triggered excitement among thousands of people gathered around the palace and marked a significant moment in the transition from the reign of the late Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV to the new king. Other rituals were performed inside the palace by Musuuga and traditional ritualists before Nyabongo was taken to the royal throne. He was also presented with royal regalia, including spears and a shield, as part of the traditional installation.

During the overnight rituals, royal regalia such as the spears and drums were restored to their upright positions after having been turned upside down following the death of Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV. The lion sculptures at the palace and in Fort Portal town were also uncovered, symbolising the end of the mourning period and the beginning of a new reign. The official coronation ceremony will begin on Tuesday with a church service at St. John's Cathedral in Fort Portal City.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the programme released by the Kingdom, Nyabongo left Karuziika Palace at 8:45 a.m. and is now at the cathedral, where Bishop Reuben Kisembo of Ruwenzori Diocese will lead the blessing service 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Nyabongo will then return to Karuziika Palace for the formal coronation ceremony. President Yoweri Museveni is expected to attend the ceremony as the chief guest.