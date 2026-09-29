Nigeria: Floods Ravage Delta Communities

PERSISTENT rainfall has triggered floods in parts of Delta State, turning some of the areas into scenes of distress.

The result has been a growing trail of flooded streets, submerged homes, damaged property and disrupted livelihoods, leaving affected residents anxious about what another heavy downpour could bring.

In some areas, farmlands have been submerged, with communities cut off while motorists struggled to navigate roads transformed into dangerous waterways.

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For some residents, the flooding has come with a heavier cost. Lives have reportedly been lost after victims were caught in the surging floodwater, with families counting their losses.

The situation has been particularly devastating in parts of Okpanam in Oshimili North and Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, where fatal incidents have been reported following days of torrential rainfall.

At the New Okotimi Layout, Okpanam, behind the Asaba Specialist Hospital, tragedy struck last Monday when a female university undergraduate was reportedly swept away after the vehicle conveying her and her father was caught in floodwater.

The girl and her father were said to have been travelling in a Toyota Corolla to the place where she was undergoing her industrial attachment when the floodwater overwhelmed the road.

A source familiar with the incident said the vehicle was gradually pushed towards a drainage channel as the floodwater rose.

"He was driving to a place where the daughter was doing her industrial attachment. As he was driving, the road was flooded and the water was pushing the vehicle into the drain," the source said.

According to the source, the father was rescued and taken to hospital for treatment, but the daughter was swept away before help could reach her.

"As we speak, we don't know where she is," the source added.

The incident came on the heels of another tragedy in Agbor, where a septuagenarian was reportedly swept away and killed by floodwater after hours of torrential rainfall in the town.

Beyond the loss of lives, the flood has left communities grappling with displacement, damaged property and disrupted livelihoods.

In Umukwata-Uno, Umukwata Kingdom, Ukwuani Local Government Area, residents have been forced to abandon their homes as floodwater submerged buildings and spread across parts of the community.

The bridge across the Okumeshi River, which connects the community to Obiaruku, the local government headquarters, and other areas, was also overwhelmed by the surging water, effectively cutting off the community from neighbouring towns.

For residents whose livelihoods depend largely on farming, the flooding has compounded their hardship, as farmlands have also been inundated.

Publicity Secretary of Umukwata Kingdom Development Union, Mr. Omali Ifeakachuku, described the situation as unprecedented in recent years.

"This is the first time we have seen this kind of flood since after the construction of our internal road," he said.

Lamenting the impact on residents, Ifeakachuku added: "So many people have left their homes; so many buildings have been submerged and some of us have lost our sources of livelihood to this."

At Amai, also in Ukwuani Local Government Area, the story is similar, as persistent rainfall has caused floodwater to overrun parts of the community, submerging houses and displacing scores of residents.

"It rained for four consecutive days and a lot of places are flooded most especially Ishikaguma-Amai, Amai-Nge quarters and other areas are flooded. Most people have relocated because their houses have been submerged in water, Mr. Uche Sam, a resident, told NDV.

The flooding has also been reported in parts of Ughelli, Sapele and Udu and other local government areas where residents are equally battling the consequences of the prolonged rainfall.

While the heavy downpour has been a major trigger, residents say blocked drainage channels have worsened the situation in some areas, preventing rainwater from flowing freely and causing it to accumulate on roads and residential areas.

A resident of Oteri Pipeline Street, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Mr. Godwin Utedoye who has been displaced from his home, described the situation as worrisome, blaming it on blocked canals and streams.

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"It has affected me and my family seriously because we have moved out of our home. I am somewhere, my wife is somewhere and my children are somewhere. A family that is not in the same place, how do you cope?

"It is not something that should happen to anyone. I have not seen my children for some time now. It is really telling on me", he said.

Reacting to the development, Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, noted that the Delta State Oil-Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, had been opening up water channels to mitigate flooding.

He, however, advised residents to desist from dumping wastes on water channels and drains. "When you dump refuse on drains, they will be blocked and water will flow back into the streets, thereby causing floods," he said.

Ahon urged those in flood-prone areas to move to the upland, saying: "As a government, we will also take steps to ensure that we relocate victims to a safe camp where they will be taken care of in the event of flooding. We will not shy away from our responsibilities of protecting lives and property as a government."