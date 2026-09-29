Liberia: Former Margibi Sen. Jim Tornonlah Dies After Prolonged Illness

MONROVIA — Jim W. Tornonlah, a clergyman and educator who represented Margibi County in the Senate and later led Trinity University Liberia, died Monday at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center in Monrovia after a prolonged illness, family sources said.

Trinity University Liberia, where Tornonlah served as president and vision bearer, announced his death and said his leadership helped expand educational opportunities for young Liberians.

"Dr. Tornonlah was a dedicated servant of the Liberian people whose contributions to education, public service, and national development will remain remembered by many," the university said.

Tornonlah won the Margibi seat in the December 2014 special senatorial election on the ticket of the People's Unification Party, taking 7,893 votes, or 30.5% of the votes cast. His certification was challenged in a legal dispute that reached the Supreme Court.

In the Senate, he chaired the Committee on Commerce, Trade and Industry and later the Committee on Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.

The university called his death a major loss to his family, colleagues, students, supporters, Margibi County and the country.

"At this difficult time, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, the Trinity University community, former colleagues in the Liberian Senate, and all those who mourn his passing," the university said.

The university said his family will announce funeral and memorial arrangements.