Namibia: New Futsal Committee Takes Charge

Futsal Namibia has appointed a new committee to oversee the sport's administration, development, and growth in the country following the Futsal Annual General Meeting (AGM) held by the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Executive Council on 19 September.

Absai Simon has been appointed chairperson, with Greyeno Rusberg serving as vice chairperson responsible for marketing, media and communications.

The committee also includes Johnson Nghifitikeko, responsible for competitions and leagues; Delorees Claassen, technical and development; Mpho Slinger, women's and men's futsal administration; Mefflint de Waal, finance; Jaydon Walters, legal, club licensing and player status; and Blasius Avula, head of legal.

Simon said his appointment comes with both responsibility and an obligation to build on the progress already made in Namibian futsal.

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"This new tenure is about building on what has already been achieved while creating a stronger and more structured future for futsal in Namibia. My vision is to see futsal grow at every level from grassroots and youth development to clubs, schools, women's futsal and our national teams," he said.

The committee's mandate includes strengthening domestic futsal competitions and governance structures, while creating opportunities for the growth of both women's and men's futsal.

It will also focus on technical development, including the development of players, coaches and referees, as well as improving Namibia's national teams and increasing the sport's visibility.

Simon emphasised that achieving these objectives would require collaboration across the futsal community.

"Most importantly, I believe this must be a collective effort. The growth of futsal cannot rest on one person or one committee. It requires the commitment of clubs, players, coaches, referees, administrators, sponsors and supporters working together towards one vision," he said.

The committee will operate within the structures and strategic direction of the NFA, with its appointment marking a new phase in the continued development of futsal in Namibia.