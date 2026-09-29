Namibia: Advocates Call for Urgent Sign Language Reform...27 000 Deaf People Nationwide

The Namibian Organisation of Youth with Disability (NOYD) has called on the government to address the shortage of qualified sign-language interpreters in essential public services to ensure deaf people can fully exercise their human rights.

The call was made as Namibia joined the international community in commemorating the International Day of Sign Languages on Wednesday under the theme, "Declaring deaf people's human rights."

In a media statement issued on Wednesday, NOYD spokesperson Otto Gotlieb said the shortage of interpreters remains one of the clearest barriers preventing deaf people from accessing healthcare, justice, policing, welfare services and public information.

According to the organisation, the Namibian National Association of the Deaf estimates that about 27 000 deaf people are scattered across the country, while the number of available interpreters remains insufficient.

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NOYD said inadequate remuneration for interpreters and limited policies requiring institutions to provide interpretation services continue to

"In March 2026, concerns were again raised in the National Assembly over the shortage of interpreters in essential public services, including healthcare, policing and welfare. Human rights cannot depend on whether an interpreter happens to be available on the day a deaf person needs a doctor, reports a crime, enters a police station, attends court or seeks government assistance," he said.

The organisation further called for the legal recognition and institutionalisation of Namibian Sign Language (NSL) across public life, as well as the professionalisation of sign-language interpreting through clear accreditation, standards, remuneration and deployment mechanisms.

The Namibian National Association of the Deaf (NNAD) currently records 563 deaf children enrolled in resource and inclusive schools across Namibia. The organisation continues to call for more sign-language interpreters, better teacher training, and equal access to education.

"Early and sustained access to NSL is particularly important because language is the foundation upon which learning, communication and participation are built. Where children encounter inadequate communication, insufficiently trained personnel or inaccessible learning materials, the consequences can extend from the classroom into employment and economic participation later in life," added Gotlieb.

The organisation added that deaf employees should not miss opportunities for career advancement because of communication barriers, and deaf patients should be able to discuss private medical matters directly with healthcare professionals instead of depending on relatives.

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"Deaf persons must be able to communicate independently and confidentially with healthcare professionals, access public information, participate in democratic processes, obtain employment and progress within the workplace. A deaf employee should not be denied advancement because colleagues cannot communicate with them. A deaf patient should not have to rely on a relative to explain private medical information. A deaf citizen should not have to choose between being present at a public meeting and understanding what is being discussed. These are not privileges to be negotiated; they are questions of equality, dignity and human rights," he said.

NOYD therefore called on the government to move decisively from paper-based empathy to funded, measurable and legally accountable implementation.

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