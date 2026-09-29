Kenya: Disregard Fake Newspaper Front Page Claiming There Are Calls for Kenyan President Ruto and His Ex-Deputy Gachagua to Reconcile

Disregard fake newspaper front page claiming there are calls for Kenyan president Ruto and his ex-deputy Gachagua to reconcile

IN SHORT: A front page imitating the design of Kenya's Standard newspaper claims that former legislator Zipporah Kering is calling on president Willian Ruto and his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua to reconcile ahead of the 2027 election. But this claim, like the front page, has been fabricated.

"For President William Samoei Ruto to win in 2027, he must bring former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to the table," reads the caption of an image circulating on social media in Kenya.

The quote is attributed to Zipporah Kering, former woman representative for Nandi county and current member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

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EALA is the law-making arm of the East African Community (EAC), a regional group comprising eight member states. The assembly debates and passes regional laws, oversees EAC activities and approves the bloc's budget.

The image appears to be the front page of Kenya's Standard newspaper. It is dated 27 September 2026 and features the headline: "Hon. Zipporah Kering calls for Ruto-Gachagua dialogue."

Part of its summary reads: "The EALA MP said the country needs honest conversations between leaders, noting that reconciliation can help build a more stable and united Kenya as the nation prepares for the 2027 political season."

Rigathi Gachagua served as Kenya's deputy president until he was impeached and removed from office in October 2024. Ruto and his allies accused Gachagua of corruption and undermining the government. But he dismissed the charges as a political witch-hunt.

The former deputy president has since emerged as one of the most prominent opposition politicians looking to unseat Ruto in the August 2027 general election. Their rivalry is said to be instrumental in shaping the race to the polls.

The front page has also been posted here and here.

But is it authentic? We checked.

Fake front page

The Standard newspaper usually posts digital versions of its front pages on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X, as well as on its e-paper platform. We searched the social media accounts and the platform and found the original front page from 27 September 2026.

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The genuine front page features the headline: "Ruto's big talk." It tells the story of Ruto's eloquence on a global stage while pointing out the jarring difference with the Ruto who governs at home. It says Ruto champions human rights abroad while his administration faces accusations of abductions, brutality and poor governance in Kenya.

If Kering made such remarks, local media would most likely have covered it. But we found no credible reports to support the claim.

The version circulating on social media has been altered and should be ignored.