Kenya: Gachagua Condemns Samburu Livestock Killings, Vows to Meet Maa Elders

Nairobi — DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua has condemned the reported killing of hundreds of livestock during a security operation in Samburu, promising to meet Maa community elders when he returns to Kenya.

Speaking during his ongoing US tour in Texas, Gachagua said he had received calls from residents in Samburu, Narok and Kajiado asking him to speak out over what they described as mistreatment of the Maa community.

"I want to condemn very strongly the killing of cattle in Samburu County," Gachagua said.

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He accused the government of using security forces to target livestock belonging to pastoralist families and questioned why animals were caught up in an operation meant to fight banditry.

His remarks come amid growing anger over a security operation in Samburu East in which residents and leaders say hundreds of animals were killed. Different accounts have put the number between more than 500 and more than 700 livestock.

Murkomen has defended the operation, saying it is aimed at recovering stolen livestock, tackling banditry and recovering illegal firearms. He has, however, directed officers to exercise maximum caution to prevent collateral damage.

Gachagua said he would return to Kenya next month and hold talks with elders from Samburu, Narok, Kajiado and other Maa areas.

"I will sit down with the elders so that we can plan how this community will be protected and how their property and livestock will be protected," he said.

He also accused elected leaders from the affected areas of failing to adequately speak for their communities.

Gachagua is currently in Dallas, Texas, as part of his extended US tour, where he has been engaging Kenyans living in the diaspora.