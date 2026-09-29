Tanzania: Qatar Unlocks Tanzania's Gulf Trade Gateway

Doha — TANZANIA is seeking to expand exports to Qatar and use the Gulf nation as a gateway to wider Gulf markets as it steps up efforts to attract investment in value-addition industries.

The strategy was outlined yesterday in Doha by Minister for Industry and Trade, Judith Kapinga during a meeting with First Vice-Chairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI), Mohammed Al Kuwari, as part of Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba's working visit to Qatar.

Ms Kapinga said the government remains committed to increasing Tanzania's exports to the Qatar market while attracting investors to establish industries that add value to the country's abundant raw materials.

"Our priority is to increase Tanzania's exports to the Qatari market while attracting investment in value-addition industries that utilise the raw materials available in our country," she said.

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She said the Ministry of Industry and Trade continues to strengthen the investment climate to ensure both local and foreign investors operate in a more conducive business environment.

"The major task of the ministry is to ensure that Tanzania provides an enabling environment for nvestors," she said.

Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, also held talks with Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in trade, investment and other areas of mutual interest.

During the TanzaniaQatar Business and Investment Forum, Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) Director General, Ephraim Mafuru said Qatar presents an opportunity not only as an export destination but also as a strategic entry point into the wider Gulf market.

"Tanzania and Qatar have opportunities to increase exports to the Qatari market, while Qatar can also serve as a gateway to the broader Gulf market," Mr Mafuru said.

He said Tanzania's position within the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) gives investors access to larger regional markets, making the country an attractive investment destination for Gulf businesses.

The forum also explored opportunities in manufacturing, value addition, production and market expansion, with Tanzanian officials encouraging Qatari investors to take advantage of the country's strategic location and expanding regional trade links.

"This forum provides an important platform for connecting Qatari investors with the business and investment opportunities available in Tanzania," the Prime Minister said.