Malawi: Sex, Diamonds, Luxury Flights - High-Society Row Explodes As Wife Accuses Mogul of Affair With Glam Influencer

It is the sensational high-society scandal rocking Malawi's elite--complete with business-class jet-setting, shimmering gold jewellery, and a blistering public revenge campaign.

Social media personality Azra Dacosta has found herself at the absolute center of a furious row after the wife of prominent multimillionaire tycoon Shiraz Ferreira went rogue online, dropping a nuclear-level series of bombshell accusations.

Bernice Ferreira--the scorned wife of the mega-wealthy SF International boss--took no prisoners as she unleashed a barrage of razor-sharp WhatsApp status updates targeting the Dubai-based former estate agent.

Leaving zero room for interpretation, Bernice didn't just hint at infidelity--she produced a scorched-earth list of alleged lavish perks lavished on the mystery "other woman."

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In one venomous post, the fuming wife snorted: "Just coz he booked u into a fancy hotel and bought u a business class flight... doesn't mean he loves you."

She went on to fire a chilling warning that the "truth always prevail," promising that any desperate attempt to cover up the fling would blow up into a massive public humiliation.

Bernice then took direct aim at Dacosta's glamorous lifestyle upgrade--openly sneering at how a former estate agent could suddenly afford to construct a sprawling new luxury home.

Insiders close to the high-flying drama confirmed the blistering posts were aimed squarely at Dacosta, who has amassed a huge online following thanks to her jet-setting lifestyle between Dubai and Malawi.

To make matters even spicier, Shiraz Ferreira is no ordinary cheating husband cliché. The powerful mogul is a household name in Malawi, heading up SF International--a heavyweight firm previously tangled in high-profile government procurement and military contracts.

And Bernice wasn't just mad--she was clearly out for blood, hinting she holds a vault full of receipts.

"A married man who does this to his wife will soon do it to you too," she warned in a parting shot oozing with betrayal.

While the allegations show only one side of the bitter love triangle, one thing is crystal clear: the furious wife has drawn battle lines, and she won't be silenced anytime soon.