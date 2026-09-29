Malawi: Sex, Diamonds, Luxury Flights - High-Society Row Explodes As Wife Accuses Mogul of Affair With Glam Influencer

29 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

It is the sensational high-society scandal rocking Malawi's elite--complete with business-class jet-setting, shimmering gold jewellery, and a blistering public revenge campaign.

Social media personality Azra Dacosta has found herself at the absolute center of a furious row after the wife of prominent multimillionaire tycoon Shiraz Ferreira went rogue online, dropping a nuclear-level series of bombshell accusations.

Bernice Ferreira--the scorned wife of the mega-wealthy SF International boss--took no prisoners as she unleashed a barrage of razor-sharp WhatsApp status updates targeting the Dubai-based former estate agent.

Leaving zero room for interpretation, Bernice didn't just hint at infidelity--she produced a scorched-earth list of alleged lavish perks lavished on the mystery "other woman."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In one venomous post, the fuming wife snorted: "Just coz he booked u into a fancy hotel and bought u a business class flight... doesn't mean he loves you."

She went on to fire a chilling warning that the "truth always prevail," promising that any desperate attempt to cover up the fling would blow up into a massive public humiliation.

Bernice then took direct aim at Dacosta's glamorous lifestyle upgrade--openly sneering at how a former estate agent could suddenly afford to construct a sprawling new luxury home.

Insiders close to the high-flying drama confirmed the blistering posts were aimed squarely at Dacosta, who has amassed a huge online following thanks to her jet-setting lifestyle between Dubai and Malawi.

To make matters even spicier, Shiraz Ferreira is no ordinary cheating husband cliché. The powerful mogul is a household name in Malawi, heading up SF International--a heavyweight firm previously tangled in high-profile government procurement and military contracts.

And Bernice wasn't just mad--she was clearly out for blood, hinting she holds a vault full of receipts.

"A married man who does this to his wife will soon do it to you too," she warned in a parting shot oozing with betrayal.

While the allegations show only one side of the bitter love triangle, one thing is crystal clear: the furious wife has drawn battle lines, and she won't be silenced anytime soon.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.