Malawi Groups to Hold National Dialogue On Mutharika's First Year

President Peter Mutharika's turbulent first year back in office is set to be placed under the microscope, as a powerful coalition of civil society and professional organisations prepares to put his administration's performance under the spotlight at a major national dialogue.

The explosive assessment will take place on October 20, 2026, at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe, bringing together government, Parliament, the Judiciary, civil society, academia, the private sector, media and other key stakeholders for a day of reckoning over the President's leadership so far.

According to a concept note detailing the dialogue, the gathering will assess Mutharika's record on democratic governance, the rule of law and anti-corruption efforts, alongside human rights and civic space -- with the delivery of essential public services during his first year also firmly in the crosshairs.

The powerful convening consortium behind the initiative reads like a who's who of Malawi's civil society and professional bodies, comprising the Malawi Law Society (MLS), Youth and Society (YAS), the Public Affairs Committee (PAC), the National Advocacy Platform (NAP), Network and the Political Science Association of Malawi.

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Adding further weight to the initiative, YAS Executive Director Charles Kajoloweka met with Chief Secretary to the Government Justin Saidi last Wednesday, personally delivering a formal invitation urging government representatives to take part in the crucial discussions.

The invitation itself did not mince words about the significance of the exercise, outlining the coalition's clear intention to hold the administration to account on the promises made during its first year.

With Mutharika's leadership now facing an unprecedented level of coordinated scrutiny from across Malawi's civil society landscape, all eyes will be on Bingu International Convention Centre next month as the President's first year in power is dissected in full public view.