Zimbabwe: Suspected Armed Robber in Court Over U.S.$507,000 Robbery Spree

A suspected armed robber accused of being part of a gang that raided companies and homes across Harare, stealing cash and valuables worth more than US$500 000, has been arrested.

Witness Hlongwane (40) appeared before Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa yesterday and was remanded in custody, with the court directing him to apply for bail at the High Court.

The State alleges Hlongwane and his accomplices carried out a series of armed robberies between June and July this year, targeting companies and individuals.

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In one of the robberies, the gang allegedly stormed the home of Sekeni Manyunguvadzi at about 10pm on June 29, armed with pistols and wearing balaclavas.

They allegedly pointed a gun at Manyunguvadzi through his bedroom window before forcing him to the offices, where they stole a safe containing US$5 000 and other property.

Police later recovered the safe in Epworth, although the cash was missing.

Hlongwane was arrested on September 25 and allegedly conducted voluntary indications showing detectives how the robbery was carried out.

The court also heard that on July 1, the gang allegedly raided N Richards Granite, where they tied up two men before blowing open a safe with explosives.

They allegedly escaped with US$39 888, ZWG74 270, ZAR750 and various whiskies and soft drinks.

In another raid on July 20, the gang targeted Heliconvest Company in Mt Pleasant, where they allegedly terrorised employees and residents before stealing cash, valuables and a safe.

The loot allegedly included a Patek Philippe watch valued at US$50 000, cash amounting to US$377 694, mining certificates, cellphones, headphones, a CCTV DVR and vehicle keys.

The total value stolen in that robbery was put at US$507 078, with a Toyota Hilux and Mazda Bongo valued at US$87 000 recovered.

The State alleges Hlongwane was implicated by another suspect, Dingani Mpofu, who was arrested on August 22.

Hlongwane also led detectives to some of the crime scenes during voluntary indications.