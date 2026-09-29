Somalia: U.S. Warns of Growing Houthi-Al-Shabaab Links and Regional Security Risks

Mogadishu, Somalia — The expanding links between Yemen's Houthi movement and Somalia's Al-Shabaab group are raising concerns among U.S. officials and security experts over the potential impact on security in the Horn of Africa and key maritime routes.

The two groups are believed to have developed contacts involving weapons and military training, including instruction related to drones and explosives, according to security officials and experts monitoring the relationship.

Tim Lenderking, a former U.S. special envoy for Yemen, said Washington had been concerned about contacts between the Houthis and Al-Shabaab since 2024.

The reported cooperation has attracted increased attention because of the geographic proximity of Yemen and Somalia, which are separated by the Gulf of Aden, an important route for international shipping.

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Matt Bryden, a former United Nations expert on Somalia, has said Somali fighters have travelled to Yemen for training at facilities controlled by the Houthis. He has estimated that as many as 1,500 Somali fighters may have received training there.

The reported training has included the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, explosives and other military techniques, according to security experts.

The alleged transfer of weapons and military expertise has prompted concerns that Al-Shabaab could acquire new capabilities that would complicate security operations in Somalia and neighboring countries.

The relationship is also being watched because of the potential implications for maritime security. The Gulf of Aden connects the Indian Ocean to the Red Sea and is used by commercial vessels travelling between Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Security analysts have warned that closer cooperation between the two groups could increase the risks facing commercial shipping if weapons, technology or operational expertise are used to target vessels or maritime infrastructure.

The concerns come amid a broader increase in security threats around the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, where attacks and other incidents have already forced some shipping companies to reconsider routes through the region.

For Somalia, the reported Houthi connection adds to existing concerns over the movement of weapons and military technology into the country. Al-Shabaab has fought the Somali government and its international partners for years and has carried out attacks across Somalia and in neighboring Kenya.

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The extent of the relationship between the Houthis and Al-Shabaab remains difficult to establish publicly, and experts have cautioned against assuming that cooperation in weapons or training necessarily amounts to a formal operational alliance.

Nevertheless, U.S. officials and regional security specialists are monitoring the reported exchanges for signs that the relationship could become more extensive.

Any further transfer of drones, explosives expertise or other military technology could potentially strengthen Al-Shabaab's ability to conduct attacks, while creating additional challenges for Somali and international forces operating in the region.

The developments are also drawing attention to the wider security environment around the Gulf of Aden, where instability in Yemen and Somalia could have consequences for both regional security and international trade.

Authorities in the region are therefore facing renewed pressure to monitor arms-smuggling routes and prevent armed groups from exploiting the maritime corridor to expand their military capabilities.