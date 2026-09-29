Somalia: Laftagareen Office Says His Forces Carried Out Security Operation in Baidoa

Baidoa, Somalia — The office of former Southwest State president Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen said regional Darwish forces had carried out an operation in Baidoa aimed at restoring security, stability and order in the city.

In a statement, Laftagareen's office said the operation targeted forces it referred to as "Salbalaar and Afbalaar", accusing them of forcibly entering areas of Southwest State, particularly Baidoa.

The statement claimed that the targeted forces suffered heavy losses during the operation, but did not provide figures or further details about the casualties.

Laftagareen's office also condemned what it described as airstrikes on Baidoa, saying six missiles had struck areas where civilians were present.

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It accused Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of being behind the military operation and airstrikes, describing them as part of efforts to weaken the Southwest State administration.

The statement further alleged that Turkish-made or Turkish-operated fighter aircraft were used in the strikes, which it said caused deaths, injuries and damage to civilian property. The claims could not be independently verified.

Laftagareen's office praised the Southwest Darwish forces, saying they had protected civilians during the operation and demonstrated commitment to defending residents and maintaining security.

It also thanked residents of Southwest State for their support for the Darwish forces during the operations.

The former president's office said the Southwest administration remained committed to protecting the lives and dignity of civilians, defending state institutions and safeguarding the constitutional institutions of the regional administration.