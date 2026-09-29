Somalia PM Graduates 12th Batch of Danab Special Forces

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Monday presided over the graduation of the 12th batch of the Danab special forces at the Shahiid General Hassan Tuure Training Centre in Mogadishu.

The soldiers underwent training in criminal law, human rights and a range of military skills, including first aid, communications, weapons maintenance and combat tactics, according to the Somali government.

Hamza, accompanied by the defence minister and the commander of the Somali armed forces, praised the recruits for their commitment and endurance during the training.

He urged the newly trained soldiers to use their skills in the service of the Somali people and to fulfil their duties in defending the country and maintaining security.

The prime minister said his administration was giving priority to strengthening and developing the armed forces, with the aim of building a professional Somali military capable of carrying out its constitutional responsibilities.

Hamza also called on the soldiers to respect the law and demonstrate patriotism, loyalty and commitment to national defence as they work to counter Al-Shabaab and other groups opposed to peace and stability in Somalia.

During the ceremony, members of the 12th Danab batch demonstrated military skills and techniques acquired during their training, which officials said had prepared them for national duties including defence, security and counterterrorism operations.