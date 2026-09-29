Somalia: Southwest State of Somalia Claims Victory Over Baidoa Fighting

Baidoa, Somalia — Somalia's Southwest State administration, led by parliamentary speaker Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe, said Tuesday that government and regional forces had repelled an Al-Shabaab assault on Baidoa and inflicted heavy losses on the militant group.

In a statement, the administration said the fighting began with an attack involving vehicles packed with explosives and suicide attackers. It said government and Southwest State forces confronted the assault and defended key positions across the city.

The administration also alleged that Al-Shabaab used explosive-laden drones during the fighting, saying the aircraft were operated with the involvement of foreign fighters.

According to the statement, vehicles loaded with explosives were used to target hotels, businesses, educational and health facilities, private homes and mosques. It also accused the militants of looting some commercial establishments during the clashes.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The administration said government forces responded swiftly, thwarting the attack and protecting key facilities and strategic locations in Baidoa.

It claimed that more than 70 Al-Shabaab fighters were killed, including foreign combatants, while many others were wounded. The authorities also said they seized military vehicles and various weapons and destroyed other vehicles belonging to the militant group.

The statement did not provide independent evidence for the casualty figures, and there was no immediate statement from Al-Shabaab confirming or disputing the claims.

The Southwest administration expressed condolences to civilians and security personnel it said were killed in the fighting and wished those wounded a speedy recovery.

It urged Baidoa residents to remain calm and vigilant and to cooperate with security forces to prevent further attacks.

The administration said it remained committed to removing Al-Shabaab from areas under its control and strengthening security and stability across Southwest State.