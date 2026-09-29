Algeria: At UN, Algeria Says Israel Seeks to Divide Somalia, Violates Gaza Ceasefire

29 September 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

New York — Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf on Monday said Israel is seeking to divide Somalia, attacking Syria and Lebanon, and failing to uphold the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Addressing the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Attaf said Israel continued to kill Palestinian civilians despite the ceasefire in Gaza, which has been in effect since October 2025.

He reaffirmed Algeria's support for the Palestinian people's right to establish "an independent, fully sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital."

Attaf also condemned Israel's "continued attacks" in Syria and Lebanon and its "efforts to divide Somalia."

Turning to wider international affairs, Attaf warned of mounting crises and declining trust between states, saying the use of force was again taking precedence over consensus.

He called for reform of the UN, saying it had become necessary in light of profound global changes and the need for a more just and representative international system.

On the Gulf, Attaf said Algeria was following the escalation there with concern and urged steps to reduce tensions to preserve regional security and stability.

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