Kenya: Shell, TotalEnergies and Rubis Lose Oil Market Shares As Hass, Galana Gain

Nairobi — Shell Energy Kenya, TotalEnergies Kenya and Rubis Energy Kenya were among the top oil marketers that lost market share in the year ended June 30, 2026, as smaller oil marketing companies gained ground.

Latest Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Energy & Petroleum Statistics Report for the year ended June 30, 2026, shows that Vivo Energy Kenya, which owns the Shell brand in Kenya, saw its market share fall from 20.80 percent in the year ended June 30, 2025, to 19.70 percent.

TotalEnergies Kenya's market share also declined from 14.84 percent to 14.12 percent during the review period. Despite the decline, TotalEnergies moved to third position from second, overtaken by Rubis Energy Kenya.

Rubis' market share fell to 14.04 percent from 15.43 percent over the same period.

The decline in market share among the leading oil marketers coincided with gains by smaller oil marketing companies, which increased their share of the market.

Hass climbed to fifth position from seventh after its market share increased to 3.44 percent from 3.15 percent.

Galana also recorded growth, with its market share rising to 3.35 percent from 3.21 percent during the period under review.