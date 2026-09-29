Namibia: Katiti Komambo, Pee Jay Win Big At Naris Fun Day

Maintaining a winning streak in modern horse racing competitions is one of the steepest climbs in the country's most popular sports, where Thoroughbred and Nambred horses compete.

As victories mount, so do the handicaps, the targets on their backs, and the calibre of the opposition.

Yet, heading into NarisTurf Club's (NTC) Horse Racing Fun Day competition, held at Rehoboth Race Track on Saturday, Pee Jay (thoroughbred) and Katiti Komambo (nambred) continue to defy the odds and the race track alike.

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Pee Jay, owned by Sakie Burger of Burger Racing (BR), clinched first place in the 2000 metre (m) race for imported horses, while Okahandja Racing's (OR) Katiti Komambo claimed the main race for local horses over 1600m.

NTC's promising horse, King Celtillus, owned by Eamon Freygang, challenged Pee Jay in second place, while Blonde Act from Aminuis Racing settled for third. A newly bought Angermund Racing horse named Three Cheers took fourth place in its first competition in Namibia.

Namibia's dominant horse, Katiti Komambo, was followed by Soldier Boy of Mochael van Wyk in second, while Justify and Miss Lollipop scooped third and fourth, respectively. Another exciting race was the 1400m sprint for imported horses, where Kobos Racing's Union Rose emerged victorious, with Southern Stream from Southern Horse Racing Association in second, while BR's Whisper came third.

Torix Night of Eamon Freygang took fourth in a highly contested race. In the boerperd competition, which comprised horses used mostly in farming activities, Young Masters of John van Wyk won the 1200m race.

Young Masters was closely followed by Lakawaan of AR in second position, while Herman Bock's Tjotsi came third.

Another stiff competition was in the import maiden horses, where WT Racing's top horse, Love of the USA, clinched victory, challenged by Flight Engineer of NTC in second place, while Cynthia Freygang's American Matador and Aethelwulf of De Waal took third and fourth places, respectively.

Pee Jay's owner, Sakie Burger, said his horse is back in form and ready to maintain it.

"We are happy for Pee Jay; its condition is good, and it looks like a black mamba. We are ready for the next race slated for the end of October, and it would like to keep on the winning streak by winning the AR title," he said.

Katiti Komambo's jockey, Mario Daan Dirks, said he is very excited and he can't stop celebrating the victories.

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"I am super happy. My aim is to keep Katiti's record of 10 consecutive undefeated races. Only three months left to end the year. I will make sure it wins the remaining competitions as well," said Dirks.

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