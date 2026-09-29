Namibia: Cycle and Save a Rhino Gears Up for Second Edition

Pupkewitz Toyota has launched the second edition of its 'Cycle and Save a Rhino' initiative, a 12-hour cycling event aimed at raising funds to support rhino conservation efforts in Namibia.

The event will take place from 30 to 31 October in Windhoek from 20h00 to 8h00, with proceeds from rider registrations going towards Wilderness Namibia's support for rhino rangers operating in areas where the organisation works.

Shawapala Kandjabanga, brand manager at Pupkewitz Toyota, said the initiative aims to contribute to the fight against rhino poaching by supporting rangers on the ground.

"Rhinos are endangered, and we know the government cannot do it alone, so we as a private sector are using our resources to make a difference, and we are doing it through cycling. We encourage everyone to come and join us; you don't have to be elite riders. As long as you can ride a bicycle, you are welcome," he said.

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Kandjabanga said the initiative goes beyond cycling, with rhino conservation remaining the partnership's main focus.

"This is about cycling, but the most important part is the rhinos. Rhinos have an economic benefit to the country; people pay a lot of money to come look at and experience rhinos," he said.

He also encouraged corporates to participate in the event, while those wishing to make additional pledges towards the cause are welcome to do so.

Entry for corporate companies is N$5 000 for a team of four riders, while solo riders will pay N$200. Social teams consisting of four riders will pay N$800. The event will also feature a night market.

Agnes Kerii, impact manager at Wilderness Namibia, said the partnership seeks to increase the number of rhino rangers drawn from local conservancies that work with the organisation's lodge operations.

She said the rangers patrol protected areas where rhinos live and need equipment and tools to do their work effectively.

"Through Pupkewitz Toyota we are able to equip the rangers with all they need and facilitate the conservation process on the ground by ensuring that not just the necessary gear is available but also the trust from the various local organisations is behind their operations out there," she said.

Organisers are targeting more than 300 riders this year, surpassing the 280 participants recorded during last year's edition.

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