Namibia: Dsfa to Host Regional Youth Football Tournament

Windhoek will host young footballers from Namibia and the region for the Dokkies Schmidt Football Academy (DSFA) International Youth Football Tournament at the Windhoek Technical High School Sports Grounds, from 2 to 4 October.

The tournament will feature teams competing in the U/7, U/9, U/11, U/13, U/15 and U/17 categories, providing a platform for youth football development, competitive exposure and regional exchange.

Participating teams will include academies from Windhoek, three teams travelling from other regions of Namibia and international participants from South Africa, Zambia and Botswana.

DSFA operations manager Jason Shikomba said the tournament was designed to bring together teams from different backgrounds and give young players an opportunity to test themselves against unfamiliar opposition.

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"This year we've gone with a strong diversity approach, bringing together teams from outside Windhoek and creating an opportunity for clubs and academies from different parts of the region to test themselves against new opposition," he said.

The tournament also builds on relationships DSFA has developed through its regional youth football activities.

Earlier this year, the academy travelled to Botswana for its second appearance at the Dinaledi Youth Tournament in Gaborone. The visit allowed DSFA to engage with clubs and football stakeholders in Botswana, strengthening relationships that have contributed to the country's participation in the Windhoek event.

Shikomba said the academy was pleased to welcome the international participants following those engagements.

"We're fortunate to have the Botswana Football Association attending with their grassroots teams, as well as Aguila Stars from Zambia joining us. These are connections we've been fortunate to build and strengthen, particularly after our second trip to Botswana earlier this year for the Dinaledi Youth Tournament in Oodi, Gaborone," he said.

According to Shikomba, the tournament's benefits extend beyond match results, with the event expected to expose players to different styles of football and encourage relationships across borders.

"For us, it's about more than just putting on a tournament. It's about creating opportunities for young players to compete, experience different styles of football, build relationships across borders and ultimately continue developing the youth football ecosystem in the region," he said.

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The three-day tournament forms part of DSFA's wider youth football development activities, with organisers anticipating competition and interaction between young players, coaches and football communities from different backgrounds.