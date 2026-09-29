Namibia: Motsomi Primary School Crushes Competition in Aminuis

AMINUIS — Motsomi Primary School (PS), located in the heart of Corridor 13, is not just an educational centre; it is a powerhouse of athletic excellence, having emerged victorious in football and netball competitions held at the school's sports ground over the weekend in the Omaheke region.

The annual school tournament attracted 19 football teams, 16 netball teams and five volleyball teams from various schools in the region.

Motsomi PS was crowned football champions after defeating Epukiro's Good Hope PS 2-0 in the final. They stunned Otjinene-based Usiel Ndjavera PS 16-6 to clinch the netball competition and reached the quarter-final stage in volleyball.

Dr Fischer PS from Aminuis scooped the volleyball accolade after defeating Okovimburu-based Good Hope PS in the final.

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Edwin Kamaundu, Motsomi PS sports officer, told New Era Sports that this impressive dominance is fuelled by a combination of exceptional raw talent, state-of-the-art training regimens, and an unwavering coaching staff.

"By continually raising the bar, our sports programme not only brings home championship titles but also unites the entire sports clubs under a shared banner of pride and victory," he said.

Kamaundju added that home-ground advantage was also key to their success in the tournament.

Motsomi football team won the same competition in 2024, while netball claimed it in 2025. They won again this year.

Kamaundu added that the school was also motivated by support from the Aminuis constituency sports officer, Karahii Kavari, who donated soccer balls ahead of the competition.

"This was a genuine contribution from the sports officer, as we did not have sufficient training equipment to prepare. We are really thankful and, in the same vein, requesting corporate companies and individual businesses to come on board and invest in these raw talents," he said.

He added that sports development in schools requires participation from all stakeholders and sponsorships.

The sport officer further thanked the participating schools for honouring the annual event, saying that the objectives of these games must be met despite all odds.

Meanwhile, Kariramua Mungendje of Good Hope Primary School told the publication that he is excited about his school's overall performance after reaching the finals in all competitions.

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"This was fuelled by the school sports committee, who stood behind all these young athletes. We did well in this competition at the beginning of the year here in Okovimburu, and we took that positive atmosphere to Aminuis and finished high," he said.