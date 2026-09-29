Uganda: A Few Taps Away - How Momo Is Making School Fees Easier for Parents

Kampala — For many parents, school fees are not simply another household bill. They are a responsibility that returns every term, often competing with rent, food, transport, medical expenses and other family needs.

And with the third term already underway, some parents are still working to clear outstanding school fees before schools close in early December.

For these families, the question is not only where to find the money, but also how to make the payment quickly and safely. That is where mobile money is becoming part of the school-fees routine.

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Instead of travelling to a bank or school, withdrawing cash and joining a queue to make a payment, parents using MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) can settle school fees directly from their phones.

For John Kisakye, a parent who uses MoMo, the convenience means he can make a payment without rearranging his day.

"Sometimes you are at work and you need to make a school-fees payment. With MoMo, I can do it immediately without having to travel to the school or bank. It saves me time," he said.

The convenience also comes with an added layer of security. Parents do not have to withdraw and carry large amounts of cash to school, reducing the risk of losing money along the way.

There is also less paperwork. Traditionally, a parent paying through a bank might have to keep the deposit slip and take it to the school so that the payment can be verified and the child's account updated.

With MoMo School Pay, the payment is captured digitally, allowing the school to see the transaction and identify the student whose fees have been paid.

Jones Nekesa, who also uses MoMo to pay school fees, said this has made the process less cumbersome.

"I like the fact that I do not have to carry a bank slip to school after making the payment. Once I pay, I have the transaction on my phone and the school can also see that the payment has been made," she said.

Turning a payment into an opportunity

The convenience comes as MTN Mobile Money continues to courage parents to pay school fees using MoMo for third term and Win School Fees for a Year, worth up to Shs 6 million.

For parents who need additional financial support, eligible customers can also access school-fees financing and pay for up to four children. Parents can pay through the MoMo App or by dialling *165*80#.

Keith Tukei, Chief Commercial Officer at MTN MoMo Uganda, said the campaign the new campaign is intended to make school-fees payments easier while giving families additional opportunities.

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"Education is one of the biggest priorities for families, and school fees are a responsibility that parents have to plan for every term. Through MoMo, we want to make that responsibility easier to manage while creating opportunities for families and schools to benefit," he said.

Jemima Kariuki, Chief Product Officer at MTN MoMo Uganda, said parents can use the platform not only to make payments but also to keep track of their transactions.

"Parents can pay school fees conveniently through the MoMo App or by dialling *165*80#, keep a clear record of their payments and stand a chance to win a full year of school fees," she said.

Help beyond school fees

The third-term campaign also recognises that the cost of education extends beyond tuition.

Parents using the MoMo App at participating supermarkets, including Capital Shoppers, Shopwise, Fraine Supermarket and Cynabel Supermarket, can receive 20% off back-to-school shopping.

The campaign is also extending its benefits to schools. Institutions that accept school-fees payments through MoMo stand a chance to win a school van.

MTN MoMo has already handed over its second school van to Jinja School of Nursing & Midwifery, following the first handover to Lucky Kids Academy in Bweyogerere earlier this year.