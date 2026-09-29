South Africa: Scam - South African Retailer Pick N Pay Not Advertising Jobs Via Unverified Social Media Profiles - Use Official Careers Portal Instead

SCAM: South African retailer Pick n Pay not advertising jobs via unverified social media profiles - use official careers portal instead

IN SHORT: Facebook posts claiming Pick n Pay is hiring and encouraging users to send CVs to an unverified email address are scams. Pick n Pay has previously warned job seekers about such scams and urged them to use its official careers portal for opportunities.

According to posts doing the rounds on Facebook in South Africa, retail giant Pick n Pay is hiring.

The posts read:

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🚨 JOB ALERT | PICK N PAY HIRING 🚨 PLEASE EMAIL ALL CVS AND APPLICATIONS FOR EMPLOYMENT TO:📧 cv@pnpfs.co.za 📍 Location: All PnP Family Stores - Limpopo & Polokwane 💼 Positions: Multiple positions available ⚠️ Do NOT leave your CV at the store -- EMAIL ONLY!

They also encourage users to "Tag someone who needs a job! 🙏 Let's help each other".

Some posts include an image of what looks like a printed job advert stuck to a wall and bearing Pick n Pay's name.

Pick n Pay is a major retailer that sells groceries, home appliances and clothes, with hundreds of stores across South Africa.

Africa Check has seen many online scams in the name of big corporations.

So is this message just another scam? We checked.

Signs of a scam

Several signs suggest the Facebook posts are a scam. First, they don't link to Pick n Pay's official website, where users can find more information about the vacancies, or provide enough details, such as requirements and closing dates for applications.

Second, the vacancies don't appear on Pick n Pay's careers section, which suggests they may not be genuine. Scammers often use unofficial channels in an attempt to steal the user's personal information.

The biggest red flag is that Pick n Pay processes applications through its official careers portal, not via unverified email addresses posted on social media.

Usually, the portal will ask you to upload a CV or fill in an application.

Pick n Pay has previously warned social media users about online scams in its name.

Debunking fake job adverts

Here's how you can stay safe on social media:

Look for inconsistencies: Fake job adverts are often poorly written and riddled with spelling and grammatical errors. They usually feature a dodgy link, an unverified email address or don't take you to an official careers portal.

Fake job adverts are often poorly written and riddled with spelling and grammatical errors. They usually feature a dodgy link, an unverified email address or don't take you to an official careers portal. Look for prompts to share: Big corporations won't ask you to share their posts - posts asking this should make you suspicious, as the aim is usually to increase traffic to the dodgy website.

Big corporations won't ask you to share their posts - posts asking this should make you suspicious, as the aim is usually to increase traffic to the dodgy website. Look for payment requests: Being asked to pay upfront for an interview or application is a big red flag. Legitimate companies don't ask for a fee.

Being asked to pay upfront for an interview or application is a big red flag. Legitimate companies don't ask for a fee. Look for a call to "like" or "comment": This is a classic example of engagement bait scams - asking you to interact by liking, sharing and commenting to increase the post's reach.

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For more tips, read Africa Check's guide to Facebook scams and how to spot them here.