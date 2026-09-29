Ghana: Stunning Wins for Aduana FC, Port City As Medeama Thrash Basake ...in Gpl Matchday 4 Games

The 2026/27 Premier League delivered another action-packed Matchday Four, with Medeama SC, Aduana FC and Port City among the major winners, while Heart of Lions produced a dramatic late comeback and several sides shared the spoils.

Medeama SC came from behind to record their first league victory of the season, thumping Basake Holy Stars 4-1 in the Western derby.

Patrick Ocran gave Basake the lead in the 14th minute, but Medeama responded spectacularly. Prince Owusu equalised in the 26th minute before Emmanuel Annor completed the turnaround a minute later.

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Kelvin Nkrumah added a third in the 30th minute, with Kingsley Braye completing a remarkable first-half blitz.

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The emphatic victory gives the Mauve and Yellows a much-needed boost after their early-season struggles.

Aduana FC produced one of the standout performances of the weekend, defeating Asante Kotoko 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium despite playing more than 50 minutes with 10 men.

Stephen Amankona opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Raymond Agyemang was sent off late in the first half.

Aduana remained disciplined and dangerous, with Seidu Saana sealing the victory on the counter-attack late in the game.

The result hands Kotoko their first defeat of the season and lifts Aduana to seven points from four matches.

Premier League newcomers Port City announced themselves in style with a convincing 2-0 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars at Dun's Park.

Emmanuel Intori opened the scoring after just eight minutes with a delightful chip before Robert Gyamfi doubled the advantage in the 20th minute.

Gold Stars improved after the break but could not find a way through a resolute Port City defence.

Vision FC snatched a dramatic late point at the Golden City Park after Ruben Quaye struck in the 90th+1 minute to secure a 1-1 draw against Berekum Chelsea.

Abubakari Seidu gave Chelsea the lead in the 58th minute, but Vision refused to give up and were rewarded deep into stoppage time.

AshantiGold FC returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Debibi United at the Len Clay Stadium.

Abdul Samed Yakubu opened the scoring in the 38th minute before Clement Nketiah levelled for Debibi just before halftime. Frederick Twumasi restored AshantiGold's lead in the 65th minute, securing a valuable three points for the Miners.

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Heart of Lions produced a dramatic late turnaround to beat Young Apostles 2-1 at the Nana Abrefa Nketia VII Stadium.

Bechem United edged Dreams FC 1-0 at home, with Derrick Atta Afriyie's early header proving decisive.

The Hunters took the lead in the fourth minute from Augustine Okrah's free-kick delivery

Swedru All Blacks and FC Samartex 1996 shared the points in a 1-1 draw at the Swedru Sports Stadium.