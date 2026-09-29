Rwanda: When Political Choices Begin to Shake Our Constitutional Foundations

opinion

Like all human beings, Rwandans make choices every day, including political ones. A citizen may support a particular party, candidate, policy or ideology, while another may choose a very different path.

Political choice is part of freedom. But what should guide those choices?

That question has occupied my thoughts lately, especially as I observe exchanges on social media. Disagreement on political and social issues is not inherently a problem.

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What is troubling is what sometimes follows: branding, labeling and name-calling, often in language that risks undermining the principles on which our constitutional order rests.

Article 10 of the Constitution of the Republic of Rwanda sets out six fundamental principles the State commits to uphold and ensure respect for. They are not simply legal phrases; they reflect important choices about the kind of country Rwanda seeks to be.

First is the prevention and punishment of genocide, the fight against denial and revisionism, and the eradication of genocide ideology. Given Rwanda's history, political disagreement must never become a vehicle for reviving or normalising ideas that contributed to genocide.

Second is the eradication of discrimination and divisionism, alongside the promotion of national unity. We can disagree on policies, leaders and the country's direction without demonising fellow citizens because of their identity or beliefs.

Political competition should not deepen divisions among Rwandans.

Third is equitable power-sharing. Rwanda's constitutional framework recognises the importance of broad participation in political power. Political choices, therefore, should strengthen inclusion rather than encourage exclusion or domination.

Fourth is building a State governed by the rule of law, a pluralistic democratic government, and equality among Rwandans and between women and men.

Political pluralism assumes different viewpoints. Disagreement itself is not a threat. What matters is how disagreement is expressed and pursued: within the law and with respect for the equal dignity of others.

Fifth is building a State committed to social welfare and equal opportunity to social justice. Political choices have real consequences for citizens' lives.

Public debate should therefore move beyond personalities and labels and focus on how competing ideas affect people's welfare, rights and opportunities.

Sixth is the constant search for solutions through dialogue and consensus. This is especially relevant in the age of social media. Dialogue requires listening. Consensus does not mean everyone begins with the same opinion; it means differences can be managed without destroying the relationships and principles that hold society together.

Yet social media often rewards the opposite. Someone expresses an opinion, another disagrees, and instead of addressing the argument, the response becomes: "You are one of them," "You are against Rwanda," or another dismissive label. The discussion shifts from ideas to identity.

When that becomes habitual, we should ask ourselves: Are we still nurturing dialogue and consensus? Are we strengthening unity? Are we respecting equality and the rule of law? Or are our political expressions beginning to weaken the very foundations we claim to defend?

Rwandans who lived through the constitutional process of 2002-2003 may remember the circumstances that shaped the 2003 Constitution. Younger generations inherited those principles, but inheritance does not end political engagement.

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Every generation must respond to new governments, policies, technologies and circumstances.

There is, however, a difference between adapting to new challenges and dismantling the foundations that bind a nation together.

Before we post, share, endorse or oppose a political idea, perhaps we should ask: Does my political choice genuinely reflect and support the fundamental principles Rwandans established in their Constitution?

If we do that sincerely, our differences need not become sources of hostility. They can instead become part of a healthier political culture grounded in shared enduring constitutional values.

Political choice is our right. Constitutional responsibility is our duty.

The writer is a veteran journalist.