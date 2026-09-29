Mozambique: Cooperation Between State and Religious Faiths Crucial for Social Cohesion

Maputo — The Mozambican justice minister, Mateus Saize, believes that the country's social cohesion demands healthy cooperation between the State and religious faiths.

According to the minister, speaking on Monday, during the closing ceremony of the 9th National Religious Conference - which brought together religious leaders and State representatives to reflect on the role of religion in crisis response - religious faiths are crucial for peace promotion as they are capable of addressing challenges affecting communities.

"This vocation of service is based on an interfaith dialogue that is a living practice rather than merely a proclaimed principle. Religious communities contribute to conflict prevention and consolidation of a culture of peace", he said.

Religious faiths, the minister said, play a vital role in supporting populations affected by extreme weather phenomenon, such as floods, droughts, as well as public health emergencies and child malnutrition, while advocating for greater preparedness and coordination with State institutions.

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Saize also announced the expansion of Provincial Religious Conferences to all provinces across the country, as well as the holding of meetings at the district and congregation levels to disseminate the conference's findings and monitor the implementation of its recommendations.

Commitments undertaken also include strengthening the participation of women and young people in religious structures and community peace mechanisms, combating child marriage and gender-based violence, and simplifying the procedures for registering and legalizing religious denominations.

The Conference, which was held under the motto "Promoting Fraternity, Dialogue, and Coexistence among Different Faith Traditions", was preceded by provincial conferences in Southern provinces of Gaza, Inhambane and Maputo; central province of Tete and Northern Province of Cabo Delgado.